US STOCKS-Wall St rises on Greece optimism, Nasdaq ends at record

* Greece deal optimism lifts sentiment, Nasdaq hits new
record
* Energy, healthcare stocks rise on M&A chatter
* Indexes up: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct
(Updates to market close)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. stocks ended higher on
Monday, with the Nasdaq closing at a record as hopes grew that a
deal would be reached to prevent Greece from defaulting on
loans.
Equities have been largely driven by the situation in Greece
of late, with investors concerned that if the country defaults
on its loans, it may have to leave the euro or the European
Union, potentially shaking the region's economic foundations.
Athens presented new reform proposals which were cautiously
welcomed by euro zone finance on Monday, though the Eurogroup
said the proposals required detailed study and that it would
take several days to determine whether they can lead to an
agreement. Greece needs fresh funds to avoid
defaulting on a $1.8 billion debt repayment to the International
Monetary Fund on June 30.
"This takes one anxiety off the table, even if it doesn't
yet resolve the primary issues that made investors anxious in
the first place," said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist
at Key Private Bank in Cleveland, Ohio.
Sentiment was also lifted by merger and acquisition
activity. The S&P energy index rose 1 percent as the
top-performing sector of the day after Energy Transfer Equity LP
confirmed it had made a $48 billion unsolicited bid for
Williams Companies Inc, hours after Williams rejected
the offer as significantly too low.
Shares of Williams surged 26 percent to $60.90 and were the
biggest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 by far.
Separately, Cigna Corp rose 4.8 percent to $162.65
after the health insurer rebuffed Anthem's $47 billion
merger proposal on Sunday. Anthem rose 3.6 percent to $171.04.
Homebuilders rose as existing home sales grew more than
expected in May, surging to their highest in five- and-a-half
years. The PHLX Housing index rose 0.9
percent while Lennar Corp added 1.7 percent to $49.49.
Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia slumped 12.5 percent
to $6.11 on heavy volume after Sequential Brands agreed
to buy the company in a deal that values it at about $353
million, or $6.15 a share. Martha Stewart shares had risen about
37 percent over two days after news of the deal emerged.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 104.53 points,
or 0.58 percent, to 18,120.48, the S&P 500 gained 13
points, or 0.62 percent, to 2,122.99 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 36.97 points, or 0.72 percent, to 5,153.97.
With the day's gains, the Nasdaq ended at a record while the
S&P closed 0.3 percent away from its own record close.
Currently, the S&P trades at 17.3 times earnings, according to
Thomson Reuters data, above its long-term average.
"Valuations are somewhat high, but there aren't many
alternatives that look attractive," said McCain. "Stocks will
probably get a lot higher before there's any serious risk of a
pullback on valuation."
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,830 to 1,238, for a 1.48-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,819 issues rose and 988 fell for a 1.84-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 51 new 52-week highs
and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 207 new highs
and 26 new lows.
About 5.31 billion shares traded on all U.S. platforms,
according to BATS exchange data, compared with the month-to-date
average of 6.17 billion.
(Editing by Christian Plumb)