US STOCKS-Wall St edges up in quiet session; Nasdaq ends at record

By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, June 23 U.S. stocks ended with slight
gains on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq eking out another record close
while investors continued to await clarity on whether Greece
could reach a deal to prevent defaulting on its loans.
The day's action was quiet, with trading volume below
average. While energy shares rose alongside a jump in the price
of crude oil, a sharp rise in the U.S. dollar capped broader
gains.
While there were no major developments involving Greece,
investors continued to hope that the country's newest budget
proposals - introduced on Monday - would avert a looming
default.
Greece needs fresh funds to avoid defaulting on a $1.8
billion debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund on
June 30. Equities have been largely driven by Greece lately,
with investors concerned that if the country defaults, it may
have to leave the euro or the European Union, potentially
shaking the region's economic foundations.
"The market seems to expect that this will end favorably, or
at least benignly, but I think people need to be nimble right
now as circumstances could change at any time," said Steve
Sosnick, equity-risk manager at Timber Hill/Interactive Brokers
Group in Greenwich, Connecticut.
"Greece may not be all that meaningful to the U.S. market,
but it could have a big impact on the euro and the dollar, and
it is unclear how big of an impact that will have on stocks."
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, rose 1.1 percent. A strong
dollar is considered a headwind for equity prices as it weighs
on the profits of multinational corporations.
U.S. crude futures settled up 1 percent at $61.01 per
barrel, lifted ahead of U.S. inventory data expected to show
strong demand for gasoline. The S&P energy index
rose 0.3 percent and was one of the day's top-performing
sectors. Halliburton Co rose 0.9 percent to $44.49.
AT&T Inc rose 2.5 percent to $35.91 and was one of the
biggest percentage gainers on the S&P 500 after at least two
brokerages upgraded the stock.
Facebook Inc shares rose 3.7 percent to $87.88, a
record close. With the day's gains, the social network's market
value is now bigger than that of Dow component Wal-Mart Stores
Inc.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 24.29 points,
or 0.13 percent, to 18,144.07, the S&P 500 gained 1.35
points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,124.2 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 6.12 points, or 0.12 percent, to 5,160.10. The
Nasdaq ended at a record while the S&P 500 closed 0.3 percent
below its own record.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,772 to 1,276, for a 1.39-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,567 issues rose and 1,203 fell for a 1.30-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 43 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 180 new highs and 23 new lows.
About 5.4 billion shares traded on all U.S. platforms,
according to BATS exchange data, below the month-to-date average
of 6.15 billion.
