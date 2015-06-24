US STOCKS-U.S. stocks fall broadly on Greek debt concerns

(Updates to afternoon trading)
* Optimism for Greek deal fades, analyst says
* Apple rises; Netflix trims gains after Icahn comments
* Indexes down: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, June 24 U.S. stocks fell in a broad
decline on Wednesday as the outcome of negotiations between
Greece and its international creditors remained up in the air,
prompting investors to drop riskier assets like equities.
Wall Street has lately taken its cue from the situation in
Greece, which needs fresh funds to avoid defaulting on a $1.8
billion debt repayment to the IMF on June 30.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras recently announced tax
and reforms proposals, which market participants took as a sign
of progress. Creditors demanded sweeping changes to the
proposals on Wednesday, adding fresh uncertainty to talks aimed
at unlocking aid to avert a debt default next week.
"The optimism we had about getting close to a deal has
faded. That doesn't mean we won't get one, but insiders seem
less confident than they were a few days ago," said Phil
Orlando, chief equity market strategist at Federated Investors
in New York.
"If Greece defaults, the economic impact on the U.S. will be
relatively minor, but the headline risk will be significant and
could lead to a drop of 5 or even 10 percent."
The U.S. Commerce Department said gross domestic product
fell at a 0.2 percent annual rate in the January-March quarter,
instead of the 0.7 percent it estimated last
month.
Investors have been keeping a keen eye on economic data to
see if the U.S. economy has recovered from a slow start at the
beginning of the year. The Federal Reserve has said it remains
data-dependent and expects to raise rates when it sees a
sustained rebound in the economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 158.72 points,
or 0.87 percent, to 17,985.35, the S&P 500 lost 13.98
points, or 0.66 percent, to 2,110.22 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 36.37 points, or 0.7 percent, to 5,123.73.
All of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the
materials index leading the declines with a 0.92
percent drop.
Monsanto fell 5.3 percent to $106.81 as the S&P's
biggest percentage decliner after the world's largest seed
company said it would still pursue an acquisition of Swiss rival
Syngenta even as it warned of market challenges ahead.
Apple rose 1 percent to $128.32. Carl Icahn said
that he sees the company representing the same opportunity that
Netflix offered several years ago.
Netflix was flat at $690.99 after Icahn said his
firm had sold the remainder of its stake in the company. Trading
was heavy a day after the video-streaming company's board
approved a seven-for-one stock split.
Lennar rose 4.4 percent to $51.15. The
second-largest U.S. homebuilder reported a better-than-expected
33 percent jump in quarterly profit as it sold more homes at
higher prices.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,139 to 857, for a 2.50-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,969 issues
fell and 764 advanced for a 2.58-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 was posting 17 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows;
the Nasdaq was recording 104 new highs and 25 new lows.
(Editing by Don Sebastian and Nick Zieminski)