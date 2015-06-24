US STOCKS-Wall St ends broadly lower on Greek debt concerns

(Updates to market close)
* Optimism for Greek deal fades
* Monsanto falls, weighing on material shares
* Netflix has active session after board approves stock
split
* Indexes down: Dow 1 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, June 24 U.S. stocks closed lower on
Wednesday, dropping in a broad decline as the outcome of
negotiations between Greece and its international creditors
remained up in the air, prompting investors to drop riskier
assets like equities.
Wall Street has lately taken its cue from the situation in
Greece, which needs fresh funds to avoid defaulting on a $1.8
billion debt repayment to the IMF on June 30.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras recently announced tax
and reforms proposals, which market participants took as a sign
of progress. But creditors demanded sweeping changes to the
proposals on Wednesday, adding fresh uncertainty to talks aimed
at unlocking aid to avert a debt default next week.
"The optimism we had about getting close to a deal has
faded. That doesn't mean we won't get one, but insiders seem
less confident than they were a few days ago," said Phil
Orlando, chief equity market strategist at Federated Investors
in New York.
"If Greece defaults, the economic impact on the U.S. will be
relatively minor, but the headline risk will be significant and
could lead to a drop of 5 or even 10 percent" in the S&P 500.
The U.S. Commerce Department said gross domestic product
fell at a 0.2 percent annual rate in the January-March quarter,
instead of the 0.7 percent it estimated last
month.
Investors have been keeping a keen eye on economic data to
see if the U.S. economy has recovered from a slow start at the
beginning of the year. The Federal Reserve has said it remains
data-dependent and expects to raise rates when it sees a
sustained rebound in the economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 178 points, or
0.98 percent, to 17,966.07, the S&P 500 lost 15.62
points, or 0.74 percent, to 2,108.58 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 37.68 points, or 0.73 percent, to 5,122.41.
All of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the
materials index leading declines with a 1.3 percent
drop.
Monsanto fell 5.7 percent to $106.32 as the S&P's
biggest percentage decliner after the seed company said it would
still pursue an acquisition of Swiss rival Syngenta even as it
warned of market challenges ahead.
Netflix dipped 0.4 percent to $678.61 after
investor Carl Icahn said his firm had sold the remainder of its
stake in the company. The stock moved on heavy volume of nearly
11 million shares, the most active day for the stock since
April, a day after the video-streaming company's board approved
a seven-for-one stock split.
Lennar rose 4.2 percent to $51.06. The
second-largest U.S. homebuilder reported a better-than-expected
33 percent jump in quarterly profit as it sold more homes at
higher prices.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,154 to 880, for a 2.45-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,987 issues fell and 784 advanced for a 2.53-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 17 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 113 new highs and 27 new lows.
About 5.5 billion shares traded on all U.S. platforms,
according to BATS exchange data, below the month-to-date average
of 6.1 billion.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)