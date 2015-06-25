US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower, but health stocks rally

* Healthcare stocks rally after Supreme Court decision
* Dow Transports close in correction territory
* Energy shares fall alongside crude oil prices
* Indexes down: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, June 25 U.S. stocks ended a quiet
session with modest losses on Thursday, but healthcare stocks
rallied after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld tax subsidies key to
President Barack Obama's signature healthcare reform law.
Energy shares drove the day's weakness, falling alongside
crude oil prices, while uncertainty surrounding Greece also
limited positive sentiment. Transport stocks, considered
a proxy for economic activity, entered correction territory,
closing 10.6 percent below a Dec. 29 closing high.
The S&P 500 healthcare index rose 0.5 percent after
the court ruled that the 2010 Affordable Care Act, widely known
as Obamacare, did not restrict the subsidies to states that
establish their own online healthcare exchanges.
Hospital operators were among the biggest beneficiaries of
the ruling, with investors relieved that the growing number of
paying customers created by Obamacare would not disappear.
Tenet Healthcare jumped 12 percent to $56.21 as the
S&P 500's biggest percentage gainer on the day, followed by HCA
Holdings, up 8.8 percent to $90.72. Universal Health
Services rose 7.7 percent to $140.78.
"While any change in policy would've been a surprise,
affirming the status quo removes a lot of uncertainty from the
sector," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at
JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.
The S&P 500 healthcare sector trades at 24.3 times analysts'
estimates of future earnings, while the S&P 500's forward P/E is
17.6, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 75.71 points,
or 0.42 percent, to 17,890.36, the S&P 500 lost 6.27
points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,102.31 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 10.22 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,112.19.
Wall Street continued to take cues from the ongoing Greek
debt crisis as the country again failed to clinch a deal with
its international creditors, setting up a last-ditch effort on
Saturday to avert a default next week.
Euro zone finance ministers ended their third meeting in a
week without agreement after the three creditor institutions put
a final cash-for-reform proposal on the table in a showdown with
Athens' leftist government.
Energy shares were the weakest of the day, with the S&P
energy index down 1 percent. U.S. crude futures
settled down about 1 percent at $59.70 per barrel, weighed by
weaker U.S. refined fuels markets. Occidental
Petroleum fell 1 percent to $78.53.
IAC/Interactive jumped 5.1 percent to $81.19 after
the company said it planned to list its dating business, which
includes Match.com and mobile app Tinder.
After the market closed, Dow component Nike Inc rose
2.2 percent to $107.50 after fourth-quarter results.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,964 to 1,100, for a 1.79-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,500
issues fell and 1,274 advanced for a 1.18-to-1 ratio favoring
decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 posted 16 new 52-week highs and 17 new
lows; the Nasdaq recorded 119 new highs and 42 new lows.
About 5.7 billion shares traded on all U.S. platforms,
according to BATS exchange data, compared with the month-to-date
average of 6.1 billion.
