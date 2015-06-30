US STOCKS-Wall St ends up on Greek hopes ahead of debt deadline

* Greece submits new aid proposal to creditors
* June U.S. consumer confidence rises more than expected
* Home prices rise slower than expected in April
* Indexes up: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.57 pct
(Adds comments, updates prices, trading volume)
By Sinead Carew
June 30 U.S. stocks finished up after a choppy
trading day as investors held out hope on Tuesday for deal to
keep Greece in the euro even as it veered close to a potential
debt default.
Greece, hours from missing a 1.6 billion euro ($1.8 billion)
payment due to the International Monetary Fund, submitted a new
aid proposal to its creditors, calling for debt restructuring in
what seemed like a last-ditch effort by Athens to resolve its
impasse with lenders.
The Greek government indicated that it could change its
stance on a referendum it scheduled for Sunday if a new loan
request could be agreed, euro zone sources told Reuters.
After starting with a rally and then turning negative along
with European equities, Wall Street reversed course again in the
afternoon on hopes that Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
was showing signs of willingness to talk.
"I think (Tsipras) was a little defiant and arrogant and he
overplayed his hand," said Kenny Polcari, director of the NYSE
floor division at O'Neil Securities in New York. "It could still
blow up. There's still nervousness in the market."
U.S. corporations have limited exposure to Greece, but
investors are concerned about the fallout across Europe if the
country exits the euro zone.
Volatility picked up on Tuesday also due to the expiration
of quarterly options. The expiry of weekly options is a day
early due to U.S. Independence Day holiday observance on Friday.
On Monday, U.S. stocks had fallen sharply in heavy trading
and the S&P 500 and the Dow had their worst day since Oct. 9 due
to worries about Greece.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended Tuesday
showing a decline for the first half of 2015. The S&P 500
benchmark showed its first quarterly decline in ten quarters but
Nasdaq showed its 10th consecutive quarter of gains.
The S&P, the Dow and Nasdaq all closed lower for the month.
Dramatic headlines out of Greece have overshadowed U.S. data
so far this week. Single-family home prices rose in April from a
year earlier but at a slower pace than forecast, a closely
watched survey said on Tuesday.
A separate report showed the U.S. consumer confidence index
rose more than expected to 101.4 in June. The consensus was for
a reading of 97.3.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 23.16 points,
or 0.13 percent, to 17,619.51, the S&P 500 gained 5.48
points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,063.12 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 28.40 points, or 0.57 percent, to 4,986.87.
Seven of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors rose, with the
telecommunications services, utilities and consumer staples
sectors showing very slight declines.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,894 to 1,226, for a 1.54-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,742 issues rose and 1,058 fell for a 1.65-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 4 new 52-week highs
and 25 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 30 new highs
and 108 new lows.
About 7.5 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
compared with the 6.3 billion average for the last five
sessions, according to data from BATS Global Markets.
(Additional reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru, Ryan
Vlastelica and Caroline Valetkevitch in New York; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)