US STOCKS-Wall St falls on simmering Greece worries, tepid data

By Sinead Carew
July 2 U.S. stocks extended losses on Thursday
after the International Monetary Fund warned Greece may need a
large debt write-off, and muted U.S. jobs data dampened the
economic outlook.
Seven of the 10 major S&P sectors were in the red in late
afternoon trading, after a positive opening on the last day of
trading before a long weekend.
IMF's warning comes as Greece readies for a Sunday
referendum on an international bailout deal that Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras has urged voters to reject.
The fund said that even if Greek policies came back on
track, loans made by Europe "will need to be extended
significantly" and that the country would need further
concessional financing.
"The market seems to be paying more attention to what may
happen with Greece as well as whether or not wage growth will
pick up," said Omar Aguilar, chief investment officer of
equities at Charles Schwab Investment Management in San
Francisco.
Average hourly earnings were unchanged in June, taking the
year-on-year increase to a paltry 2.0 percent.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 223,000 last month, below the
230,000 that economists polled by Reuters had expected.
Aguilar added that people were trying to understand how the
payroll numbers may affect the timing for when the Federal
Reserve makes its first interest rate hike in almost a decade.
The Fed has said it will raise rates only if it sees a
sustained economic recovery. An interest rate hike could
increase borrowing costs for companies.
The utilities sector was the best performer in the
S&P with a 1.2 percent rise. That sector has been battered with
a 10.7 percent decline so far this year as investors have been
anticipating an interest rate hike.
Trading volume remained low ahead of the long weekend as
markets will remain closed on Friday in observance the
Independence Day holiday.
At 2:58 p.m. the Dow Jones industrial average fell
42.13 points, or 0.24 percent, to 17,715.78, the S&P 500
lost 2.72 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,074.7 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 10.36 points, or 0.21 percent, to
5,002.77.
BP's U.S.-listed shares rose 5.5 percent to $41.42
after the company agreed to settle claims from the Gulf of
Mexico oil spill for $18.7 billion.
HealthNet rose 9.7 percent to $71.36 after Centene
Corp said it would buy the healthcare management company
for $6.3 billion. UnitedHealth Group fell
1.6 percent, making it the biggest drag on the Dow.
Xoom Corp shares jumped 21.6 percent to $25.18 the
day after PayPal, eBay's payments division, said it
would buy the digital money transfer provider. EBay rose 1.7
percent.
Western Union fell 6.3 percent to $19.10 after
Evercore ISI cut its rating on the stock to "hold" from "buy",
citing the Xoom deal.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,586 to 1,432, for a 1.11-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,746 issues fell and 974 advanced for a 1.79-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 17 new 52-week highs
and 8 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 45 new highs
and 70 new lows.
