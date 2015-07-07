US STOCKS-Wall Street ends stronger after volatile session

* S&P 500 ends higher after early decline
* U.S. oil prices reverse losses
* China slowdown fears have dragged commodities towards 2015
lows
* AMD revenue warning weighs on semiconductor companies
* Indexes end higher: Dow 0.53 pct, S&P 0.61 pct, Nasdaq
0.11 pct
(Adds detail on Reuters oil stocks poll)
By Noel Randewich
July 7 U.S. stocks ended higher after a choppy
session on Tuesday, as a rebound in U.S. oil prices helped
offset concerns about a slowdown in China and the Greek debt
crisis.
The S&P energy index reversed course to trade up 0.9
percent as U.S. crude oil rose 0.7 percent after trading
as much as 3.7 percent lower earlier in the day.
U.S. commercial crude oil stocks likely slipped in the week
ended July 3 after rising for the first time since April in the
previous week, an expanded Reuters survey showed on Tuesday.
"The decline in oil ended," said Stephen Massocca, Chief
Investment Officer at Wedbush Equity Management LLC in San
Francisco. "Energy stocks bounced, and when that happened it
helped the indices move higher."
Concerns about China's economy and its sliding stock market
have weighed recently on an already ravaged global commodity
sector, with prices of copper, coal, natural gas and iron ore
falling towards their 2015 lows.
Euro zone leaders held an emergency meeting in Brussels on
Tuesday and plan another on Sunday to approve a plan to aid
Greece if creditor institutions are satisfied in the meantime
with a Greek loan application and reform
commitments.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she expected a formal
loan request from Athens on Wednesday and more detail on how
Greece would cooperate to make its economy more competitive on
Thursday, in order to seek the approval of the German parliament
to start negotiations.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 93.33 points,
or 0.53 percent, to end at 17,776.91. The S&P 500 gained
12.58 points, or 0.61 percent, to 2,081.34 after briefly falling
below its 200-day moving average. The Nasdaq Composite
added 5.52 points, or 0.11 percent, to 4,997.46.
Nine of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors finished higher. The
utilities index jumped 2.48 percent while the
materials index was down 0.33 percent.
Some investors believe the storm clouds over Greece and
China may give the Federal Reserve reason to hold off raising
U.S. interest rates, or at least slow the pace of their rise.
"The U.S. economy should benefit from lower interest rates
and lower oil prices that are a result of a slower China and the
Greek crisis," said Paul Zemsky, chief investment officer,
Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions, at Voya Investment
Management.
A warning from Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices
about weak demand for personal computers pushed its shares 15.4
percent lower and hurt peers such as Nvidia and Intel
.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,837 to 1,248, for a 1.47-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,636 issues fell and 1,150 advanced for a 1.42-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index posted 14 new 52-week highs and
48 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 46 new highs and 166
new lows.
About 8.6 billion shares traded on all U.S. platforms,
according to BATS exchange data, well above the average of 6.9
billion in the past five sessions.
(Additional reporting by Tany Agrawal; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)