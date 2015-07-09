US STOCKS-Wall St trims strong gains fueled by China relief

* Chinese regulator restricts sale of shares
* Cautious optimism on Greece
* Coty falls after agreeing to buy P&G's beauty business
* Indexes up: Dow 0.25 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
(Updates to afternoon trade)
By Tanya Agrawal
July 9 U.S. stocks trimmed earlier strong gains
in afternoon trading on Thursday after Wall Street found relief
in Beijing's efforts to halt a rout in Chinese stocks, which
lifted markets around the world.
Wall Street had fallen sharply in the previous session as
market turmoil in China, a rout in commodity prices, the Greek
debt crisis and a major outage on the New York Stock Exchange
spooked investors.
China's securities regulator, in its most drastic step yet
to arrest a selloff on Chinese stock markets, banned
shareholders with large stakes in listed firms from selling for
the next six months.
About 30 percent has been knocked off the value of Chinese
shares since mid-June. Some investors fear that the turmoil in
the Chinese market could destabilize the global financial
system, making it a bigger risk than the Greek crisis.
Adding to cautious optimism on Wall Street, European markets
rose on hopes that Greece might be able to win a deal that could
keep it in the euro zone. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
has until midnight to propose spending-cut plans.
"There a relief that (China's selloff) didn't continue.
There's a relief that there doesn't seem to be any belligerent
tone coming out of Greece," said Steve Goldman, principal of
Goldman Management in Short Hills, New Jersey.
At 2:25 p.m. (1825 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 44.39 points, or 0.25 percent, at 17,559.81. The
S&P 500 was up 6.19 points, or 0.3 percent, at 2,052.87
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 19.75 points, or 0.4
percent, at 4,929.51.
All three indexes earlier traded up 1 percent or more.
Seven of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the
financial index leading the gainers with a 0.67 percent
rise.
The NYSE, which accounted for about 13 percent of the volume
of U.S. stocks traded last month, said Wednesday's halt was due
to a technical problem that stemmed from new software rolled out
the previous evening.
U.S. second-quarter earnings season is getting under way
with major U.S. banks scheduled to report next week.
Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, the largest U.S.
drug store chain, were up 4.9 percent at $90.17 after the
company raised its full-year profit forecast.
Coty's shares fell 5.7 percent to $29.71 after
Procter & Gamble agreed to sell its beauty business to
the company in a deal that values the business at $12.5 billion.
P&G shares were down marginally at $80.87.
In U.S. data, new applications for unemployment benefits
rose last week to their highest since February.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,827 to 1,205, for a 1.52-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,812 issues rose and 905 fell for a 2.00-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index posted nine new 52-week highs
and 13 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 31 new highs and
59 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty
and James Dalgleish)