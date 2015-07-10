US STOCKS-Wall St jumps in broad rally on Greece hopes

* Fed's Yellen says still concerned about labor market
NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. stocks rose broadly on
Friday, with major indexes up more than 1 percent on hopes
Greece would be able to secure fresh funding at an upcoming
weekend meeting, which would allow it to avert bankruptcy and
remain in the euro zone.
Indexes slightly trimmed their gains in afternoon trading
after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said she expected the
Fed to raise interest rates at some point this year, while
expressing concern that the U.S. labor market remained weak.
Investors have long expected a hike this year, though
opinions have been split on whether it would come in September
or December. Yellen gave no direct hint about whether the
central bank would raise rates more than once over the course of
its four remaining meetings in 2015.
The day's gains were widespread, with all ten of the S&P
500's primary sectors higher on the day.
Euro zone finance ministers will meet on Saturday to decide
on a third bailout for Greece, which made substantial
concessions in its latest proposal to lenders, including tax
hikes, in hopes of receiving $59 billion to help it cover debts
until 2018.
"Investors are betting that a Greek deal will be stuck by
this Sunday, and that reduction of risk is boosting stocks
today. The removal of the risk of an exogenous shock means
better market psychology," said Jim McDonald, who helps oversee
$960 billion in assets as chief investment strategist at
Northern Trust Asset Management in Chicago.
Despite the gains on the day, major indexes remained on
track for a tepid week. The Dow is up 0.1 percent for the week
while the S&P is down less than 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq is
down 0.3 percent in its third straight weekly decline. Equities
were pressured earlier this week by a slowdown in China, weak
commodity prices and uncertainty over the Greek debt crisis.
Wall Street was also supported on Friday by a continued
recovery in China's equity market, which was helped by a barrage
of government support measures. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said
the country would make more targeted changes to its policies to
support the economy and promised to increase the transparency of
China's capital and money markets.
The Bank of New York Mellon China's index of Chinese shares
traded in the United States rose 2 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 208.59 points,
or 1.19 percent, to 17,757.21, the S&P 500 gained 24.88
points, or 1.21 percent, to 2,076.19 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 71.62 points, or 1.45 percent, to 4,994.01.
The U.S. quarterly earnings season kicked off earlier this
week, with Pepsi and Alcoa reporting better-than-
expected sales. However, corporate earnings are estimated to
have fallen 3.1 percent in the second quarter, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Cablevision jumped 7.1 percent at $26.61 on a Wall
Street Journal report that French billionaire Patrick Drahi was
looking at cable targets for acquisitions.
Zillow fell 6.3 percent to $79.90 a day after it said
its chief financial officer was leaving the company to pursue
other business interests.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,381 to 646, for a 3.69-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 2,105 issues rose and 631 fell for a 3.34-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 15 new 52-week highs
and 13 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 70 new highs
and 50 new lows.
