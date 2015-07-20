US STOCKS-Wall Street advances on earnings momentum

* Morgan Stanley touches 7-year high
* Gold touches 5-year low; Copper, oil prices fall
* IBM results due after the close
* Indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
July 20 Wall Street advanced modestly on Monday,
with the S&P on track for its seventh gain in eight sessions, as
a better-than-expected start to corporate earnings season
boosted investor confidence and overshadowed a drop in
commodities.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite also continued its recent
momentum, adding to its gains from last week and touching a
record for the third straight day, as investor focus shifts to
earnings from concerns surrounding Greece and China.
Gold prices plunged to their lowest in more than five
years while copper prices hit their lowest in nearly two weeks.
Oil prices fell too on signs of a growing glut
in refined products, to pull the S&P energy index down 1
percent.
The dollar index rose 0.13 percent to $97.99. It had
earlier hit a three-month high due to expectations of a Federal
Reserve rate hike this year.
"You've got an interesting dynamic in the S&P 500, so you
put Greece in the rear-view mirror and then have the first week
of earnings end with a better-than-expected style, and that
brings you back up to the top end of the range, or at least
close to it," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at
Wunderlich Securities in New York.
"But when you have commodity pressure, if you have energy
down a full percentage point on the S&P today - that is going to
be a tough hurdle to get over."
Tech earnings will continue to be in focus with IBM
reporting after the close on Monday and other tech giants such
as Apple, Yahoo and Microsoft due
later this week.
Of the companies that have reported earnings so far, 70
percent have reported earnings above analyst expectations, above
the 63 percent average beat rate since 1994. Earnings are
expected to show a decline of 2.1 percent for the quarter, a
modest improvement from the expected 3 percent fall on July 1.
However, 55 percent have topped revenue forecasts, below the
61 percent average beat rate since 2002. U.S. companies were
expected to post their worst sales decline in nearly six years
in the second quarter, in part due to the strong dollar that
reduces the value of U.S. companies' overseas income.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 36.24 points,
or 0.2 percent, to 18,122.69, the S&P 500 gained 4.75
points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,131.39 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 18.53 points, or 0.36 percent, to 5,228.67.
The S&P 500 was just shy of its most recent record intraday
high 2,134.72 set on May 20.
Morgan Stanley touched a high of $41.04, its highest
level in seven years, after the bank's profit beat expectations.
However, it relinquished gains and was last down 0.5 percent at
$40.01.
NYSE declining issues outnumbered advancing ones 1,956 to
1,062, for a 1.84-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the Nasdaq,
1,801 issues fell and 974 advanced for a 1.85-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 43 new 52-week highs and 31 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 116 new highs and 122 new lows.
