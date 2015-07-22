US STOCKS-Apple, other tech stocks weigh on Wall St

* Apple slumps after revenue forecast misses expectations
* Microsoft, Yahoo lower after results disappoint
* Housing stocks climb after home sales data
* Indexes down: Dow 0.36 pct, S&P 0.16 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct
(Updates to late afternoon)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
July 22 Wall Street declined on Wednesday as the
technology sector fell on disappointing results from giants
including Apple, but major indexes were off earlier lows.
Apple shares slumped 4.6 percent to $124.80, a day
after the iPhone maker's revenue forecast for the fourth quarter
fell below expectations, putting the stock on track for its
biggest percentage drop since January 2014.
The world's largest publicly-traded company was the biggest
drag on all three major indexes and contributed nearly 40 points
to the Dow's overall decline. The S&P technology sector
fell 1.6 percent as the worst performing of the 10
major S&P sectors.
Microsoft dropped 4.2 percent to $45.29 after
reporting its biggest-ever quarterly loss, as the company wrote
down its Nokia phone business and demand fell for its Windows
operating system.
"We are getting a little bit of indigestion in the market
over the past two sessions from tech earnings," said
David Schiegoleit, managing director of investments at the
Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank in Los Angeles.
"We stepped right into the beginning of this week with IBM
disappointing, followed by Microsoft, Apple and a couple of
others, so we are just getting a little bit of heartburn in the
market from those earnings releases on the tech side."
Yahoo shed 0.5 percent at $39.55 after it forecast
lower-than-expected revenue for the current quarter as it
struggles to revive its core online advertising business.
While markets remain near record highs, June-quarter
earnings of S&P 500 companies are expected to dip 1.5 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data, well below the 5.9 percent
gain forecast on Jan. 1, but up from the 3 percent decline
expected at the start of July.
Of the 102 companies to report earnings through Wednesday
morning, 70 percent have beaten analyst expectations, matching
the rate over the past four quarters and above the 63 percent
average beat rate since 1994.
However, only 55 percent have topped revenue forecasts,
below the 61 percent average beat rate since 2002. U.S.
companies are expected to post their worst sales decline in
nearly six years in the second quarter, in part due to the
strong dollar that reduces the value of U.S. companies' overseas
income.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 64.17 points,
or 0.36 percent, to 17,855.12, the S&P 500 lost 3.34
points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,115.87 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 28.82 points, or 0.55 percent, to 5,179.30.
Shares in housing companies were a bright spot, with the
PHLX housing sector index up 1.7 percent after data
showed home resales rose to their highest level in nearly 8-1/2
years in June. Lennar Corp gained 2.6 percent to $53.36.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,716 to 1,322, for a 1.30-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,398 issues rose and 1,351 fell for a 1.03-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 34 new 52-week highs and 40 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 95 new highs and 127 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)