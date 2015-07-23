US STOCKS-Wall St falls for 3rd day as earnings disappoint

* Dow in the red for the year
* Caterpillar falls after lower quarterly profit
* Indexes down: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
July 23 Wall Street fell for the third straight
day on Thursday following disappointing results and forecasts
from companies including 3M and Caterpillar,
adding to U.S. profit concerns.
The manufacturing companies' declines helped push the Dow
Jones industrial average back into the red for the year. Also
hurting the Dow was American Express, down 2.6 percent
at $76.95 after revenue missed expectations.
Caterpillar shares fell 3.7 percent to $76.88 and hit a
four-year low of $76.65. The world's largest construction and
mining equipment maker reported sales declines in key markets in
a sluggish global economy.
"Companies such as Caterpillar are a litmus test for the
global economy, especially at a time when the market is
concerned about China's economy," said Mark Luschini, chief
investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in
Philadelphia.
Nine of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower with the
utilities index leading the decliners with a 1.8
percent fall.
The materials index fell 1.5 percent with Dow
Chemical's 5.2 percent drop to $47.45 weighing the most
on the sector. Dow Chemical warned of soft demand in China after
posting stronger-than-expected results.
At 2:56 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
115.88 points, or 0.65 percent, to 17,735.16, the S&P 500
lost 11.58 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,102.57 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 22.30 points, or 0.43 percent, to
5,149.47.
3M was down 3.5 percent at $149.91 after the diversified
manufacturer cut its full-year forecast.
While markets remain near record highs, second-quarter S&P
500 earnings have been mixed, with 75 percent of reports so far
beating analysts' profit expectations and just 52 percent
surpassing revenue expectations, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
The S&P 500 is currently trading at 16.9 times forward 12
months earnings, above the 10-year median of 14.7 times,
according to StarMine data.
Qualcomm fell 4.4 percent to $61.40, a day after
the chipmaker said it may break itself up as it delivered its
third profit warning this year.
On the plus side, SanDisk jumped 16.2 percent to
$62.94, a day after the data storage products maker reported a
quarterly profit that was double of what analysts had expected.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,094 to 934, for a 2.24-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,870 issues fell and 891 advanced for a 2.10-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 was posting 31 new 52-week highs and 39 new
lows; the Nasdaq was recording 101 new highs and 125 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; editing by Don
Sebastian and Nick Zieminski)