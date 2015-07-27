US STOCKS-Wall St sinks as tumbling China stocks stoke growth fears

* Chinese shares drop the most in eight years
* Oil prices, commodities lower following China equity
selloff
* Dow hits lowest level in five months
* Teva, Allergan jump after $40.5 bln deal
* Indexes down: Dow 0.86 pct, S&P 0.69 pct, Nasdaq 1.0 pct
(Updates to late afternoon trade, adds comment)
By Noel Randewich
July 27 Wall Street sank on Monday, with the
Nasdaq down 1 percent, after the steepest decline in Chinese
stocks in eight years increased concerns that cooling growth in
the world's No. 2 economy could hurt its key trading partners.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell to its lowest since
February, while the Nasdaq composite touched a four-week low and
the benchmark S&P 500 hit its lowest in over two weeks.
The NYSE showed 471 stocks at 52-week lows, the most in one
day since Oct. 15.
After Chinese shares plunged more than 8 percent, the
country's top securities regulator said Beijing would keep
buying shares to stabilize the market as an unprecedented rescue
plan already in place appeared to sputter.
Commodity prices resumed a downward spiral, with the Thomson
Reuters CRB commodities index hitting a six-year low
and oil hitting a four-month low.
Chinese ADRs including Alibaba and Baozun
slid.
"It's hard to assess whether China single-handedly can deep
six the market," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at
Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana. "A significant
slowdown in China impacts not just the U.S. but global players
as well."
At 3:34 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
151.32 points, or 0.86 percent, to 17,417.21, the S&P 500
lost 14.38 points, or 0.69 percent, to 2,065.27 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 50.98 points, or 1 percent, to
5,037.65.
Nine of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the
energy index's 1.65 percent fall leading the decliners.
With second-quarter reports well under way, analysts expect
overall earnings of S&P 500 companies to dip 0.3 percent and
revenue to decline 3.9 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Such results would hurt already relatively high price
valuations. The S&P 500 trades near 16.9 times forward 12-month
earnings, above the 10-year median of 14.7 times, according to
StarMine data.
"Valuations are a concern right now," said Randy Frederick,
managing director of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab
in Austin. "We really need to see corporate revenue growth."
Investors were also keeping a sharp eye on economic data
ahead of this week's two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, the
last before September, which still looms as the first possible
date for an interest rate increase.
Teva Pharmaceutical's shares jumped as much as 13.3
percent to a record high of $70.06 after it agreed to buy
Allergan generic drugs business for $40.5 billion,
giving up on its bid to buy Mylan. Allergan was up 7.02
percent at $329.87 while Mylan fell 14.63 percent to $56.28.
Fiat Chrysler fell 4.8 percent at $14.42 after a
U.S. auto safety watchdog announced a $105 million fine against
the automaker over lapses in safety recalls.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,266 to 811. On the Nasdaq, 1,997 issues fell and 806 advanced.
The S&P 500 was posting 3 new 52-week highs and 57 new lows;
the Nasdaq was recording 18 new highs and 238 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Bernadette
Baum and Nick Zieminski)