US STOCKS-Wall St drops as China stock slump stokes growth fears

* Chinese shares drop the most in eight years
* Oil prices, commodities lower following China equity
selloff
* Dow hits lowest level since February
* Teva, Allergan jump after $40.5 bln deal
* Indexes end down: Dow 0.72 pct, S&P 0.57 pct, Nasdaq 0.96
pct
By Noel Randewich
July 27 Wall Street sank on Monday, with the
Nasdaq losing almost 1 percent after the steepest decline in
Chinese stocks in eight years increased concerns that cooling
growth in the world's No. 2 economy could hurt China's trading
partners.
The Dow Jones industrial average finished at its lowest
since February, the Nasdaq Composite hit a four-week low and the
benchmark S&P 500 ended at its lowest in over two weeks.
In an additional negative sign, 480 stocks hit 52-week lows
on the New York Stock Exchange, the most in one day since Oct.
15.
After Chinese stocks plunged more than 8 percent, the top
securities regulator said Beijing would keep buying shares to
stabilize the market as an unprecedented rescue plan already in
place appeared to sputter.
U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies slid, including
Alibaba and Baozun.
Commodity prices resumed a downward spiral, with the Thomson
Reuters CRB commodities index hitting a six-year low
and oil a four-month low.
"It's hard to assess whether China single-handedly can
deep-six the market," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive at
Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana. "A significant
slowdown in China impacts not just the U.S. but global players
as well."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.72 percent to
end at 17,441.79 points.
The S&P 500 lost 0.57 percent to end at 2,067.75. The
Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.96 percent to 5,039.78.
Nine of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the
energy index's 1.35 percent fall leading the decliners.
With second-quarter reports well under way, analysts expect
overall earnings of S&P 500 companies to dip 0.3 percent and
revenue to decline 3.9 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Such results could inflate already relatively pricey
valuations. The S&P 500 trades near 16.9 times forward 12-month
earnings, above the 10-year median of 14.7 times, according to
StarMine data.
"Valuations are a concern right now," said Randy Frederick,
managing director of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab
in Austin. "We really need to see corporate revenue growth."
The main event for U.S. markets this week is likely to be
the two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, the last before
September, which still looms as the first possible date for an
interest rate increase.
Teva Pharmaceutical's shares jumped 16.41 percent
to a record high of $72.00 after it agreed to buy Allergan's
generic drug business for $40.5 billion, giving up on
its bid to buy Mylan. Allergan rose 6.09 percent while
Mylan fell 14.51 percent.
Fiat Chrysler fell 4.88 percent after a U.S. auto
safety watchdog announced a $105 million fine against the
automaker over lapses in safety recalls.
On the NYSE, 2.73 stocks fell for every one that rose.
On the Nasdaq, decliners outnumbered gainers 2.47 to 1.
The S&P 500 index posted 3 new 52-week highs and 58 lows;
the Nasdaq Composite saw 21 new highs and 246 lows.
