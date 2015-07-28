US STOCKS-Wall Street rises after China market steadies

* Two-day Fed meeting begins
* June consumer confidence falls to lowest level since Sept
* Twitter, Gilead to report results after the bell
* Indexes up: Dow 1.06 pct, S&P 1.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.99 pct
(Updates to afternoon trade)
By Noel Randewich
July 28 U.S. stocks surged on Tuesday and were
on track to break a five-day losing streak as attention shifted
from trouble in Chinese equities to U.S. corporate earnings and
speculation the first Federal Reserve interest rate hike may not
come until December.
The Dow Jones industrial average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq
Composite all logged intraday gains of 1 percent or more.
With the S&P falling over the past week toward the low end
of a range it has traded in since February, some investors were
betting the market was primed for a technical bounce back.
"The S&P has had five down days in a row and a lot of people
are starting to nibble," said Michael Matousek, head trader at
U.S. Global Investors Inc in San Antonio, which manages about $1
billion.
Market sentiment reflected expectations the Fed would wait
until December, rather than September, to raise interest rates
for the first time since 2006, Matousek said.
Investors were looking for any signals from Fed Chair Janet
Yellen on the timing of a rate increase when a two-day policy
meeting concludes on Wednesday. No move on rates is expected
this week.
"September is possible but the probability for a December
rate hike is increasing," said Terry Sandven, chief equity
strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.
At 2:37 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average was up
1.06 percent at 17,624.79. The S&P 500 gained 1.21
percent to 2,092.62 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.99
percent to 5,089.57. It previously traded as high as 5,098.
All the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the
energy index up 3.1 percent as oil prices recovered from
near six-month lows.
U.S. consumer confidence weakened in July to its lowest
level since September, due in part to a less optimistic outlook
on the labor market.
Ongoing uncertainty related to China's stock market, which
closed lower again on Tuesday, took a backseat to U.S. corporate
earnings.
With second-quarter reports well under way, analysts now
expect overall earnings of S&P 500 companies to edge up 0.3
percent and revenue to decline 4.0 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Big names scheduled to report on Tuesday include Twitter
, Gilead and Yelp after the close.
Pfizer rose 2.66 percent after the drugmaker's
quarterly profit beat expectations as vaccine sales rose.
SuperValu jumped 13.99 percent. The company said it
was exploring a spinoff of its discount grocery chain Save-A-Lot
into a publicly traded company.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2.75 to 1. On the Nasdaq, 1.85 stocks gained for every one that
declined.
The S&P 500 was posting 13 new 52-week highs and 12 new
lows; the Nasdaq was recording 33 new highs and 154 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don
Sebastian and Nick Zieminski)