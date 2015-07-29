US STOCKS-U.S. stocks stay higher after Fed leaves rates unchanged

* Fed says economy and job market continue to strengthen
By Noel Randewich
July 29 U.S. stocks stayed higher on Wednesday
after the U.S. Federal Reserve left its key interest rate
unchanged and said the economy and job market continued to
strengthen.
Investors have been focused on the outcome of the Fed's
two-day policy meeting with many investors divided over whether
to expect a rate hike in September or December.
No move on rates was expected this week and the central
bank's comments on the economy and inflation did little to
initially change expectations.
U.S. interest rates have remained near zero for almost a
decade and the Fed has said it will raise rates once it sees a
sustained recovery in the economy.
"No change as expected, markets appear comfortable with
that, it certainly is not a surprise," Peter Kenny, chief market
strategist at Clearpool Group in New York, said after the Fed's
statement was released.
U.S. stock indices slightly added to gains after the
statement but quickly fell back to earlier levels, with the
Nasdaq briefly turning negative.
At 2:09 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average was up
69.95 points, or 0.4 percent, to 17,700.22, the S&P 500
gained 7.4 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,100.65 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 0.93 points, or 0.02 percent, to
5,088.28.
