US STOCKS-U.S. stocks higher after Fed notes improving economy

By Noel Randewich
July 29 U.S. stocks were higher on Wednesday
after the U.S. Federal Reserve left its key interest rate
unchanged and said the economy and job market continued to
strengthen.
The central bank's comments on the economy and inflation
after its two-day pow-wow appeared to do little to drastically
change wide expectations that the first rate hike will come in
September or possibly December.
No move on rates was expected this week. U.S. interest rates
have remained near zero for almost a decade and the Fed has said
it will raise rates once it sees a sustained recovery in the
economy.
"No change as expected, markets appear comfortable with
that, it certainly is not a surprise," Peter Kenny, chief market
strategist at Clearpool Group in New York, said after the Fed's
statement was released.
At 2:49 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average was up
0.71 percent at 17,755.09. The S&P 500 gained 0.71
percent to 2,108.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added or
0.42 percent to 5,110.82.
All 10 major S&P sectors were higher with the
telecommunications index's 1.43 percent rise leading
the way.
With second-quarter reports well under way, analysts now
expect overall earnings of S&P 500 companies to edge up 0.8
percent and revenue to decline 3.9 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
While earnings are expected to increase this quarter,
valuations remain a concern. The S&P 500 is trading near 16.9
times forward 12-month earnings, above the 10-year median of
14.7 times, according to StarMine data.
Companies scheduled to report after the bell include
Facebook MetLife and Whole Foods Market.
Twitter shares fell as much as 14.3 percent to a
year-low of $31.30 after the microblogging company said its
number of monthly average users rose at the slowest pace since
it went public in 2013.
General Dynamics rose as much as 6.3 percent to hit
a record high after its earnings. It sparked a sector-wide rally
across major aerospace stocks including Northrop Grumman
, Spirit Aerosystems, Lockheed Martin and
Transdigm Group.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2.90 to 1. On the Nasdaq, the ratio was 1.50 to 1.
The S&P 500 was posting 26 new 52-week highs and 1 low; the
Nasdaq was recording 43 new highs and 62 lows.
(Editing by Don Sebastian and Nick Zieminski)