US STOCKS-Wall Street mixed; Procter and Whole Foods slide

* U.S. economic growth picked up in second quarter
* Facebook, Whole Foods fall after results
* US quarterly earnings over half way through
* Dow down 0.08 pct, S&P down 0.07, Nasdaq up 0.34 pct
(Updates to afternoon)
By Noel Randewich
July 30 The S&P 500 was on track for its
flattest session in two weeks on Thursday as investors digested
ho-hum corporate earnings and new data showed that the economy
grew more quickly in the second quarter.
Procter & Gamble, Facebook and Whole Foods
Market all fell after quarterly reports that left
investors wanting more.
U.S. economic growth accelerated in the June quarter as
solid consumer spending offset a drag from weak business
spending on equipment, suggesting steady momentum that could
bring the Federal Reserve closer to hiking interest rates this
year.
With a mixed bag of corporate earnings over halfway through
second-quarter reporting season and a sharp focus on when the
Federal Reserve will begin raising interest rates from nearly
zero, investors on Thursday saw few reasons to pay more for
shares.
"We've been stuck in a 3-percent band since almost the
beginning of the year," said Warren West, principal at Greentree
Brokerage Services in Philadelphia. "There's nothing motivating
investors to push it outside of that in either direction."
At 2:25 pm, the Dow Jones industrial average was down
0.08 percent at 17,736.66. The S&P 500 was 0.07 percent
lower at 2,107.09 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.34
percent at 5,129.30.
Five of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower with the energy
index's 0.95 percent fall leading the decliners and a
0.66 percent rise in the utilities index leading
gainers.
With 64 percent of S&P 500 companies having reported
second-quarter results, analysts expect overall earnings to edge
up 1 percent and revenue to decline 3.6 percent, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Valuations remain a concern. The S&P 500 is trading near
16.8 times forward 12-month earnings, above the 10-year median
of 14.7 times, according to StarMine data.
Companies scheduled to report during the day include Expedia
, LinkedIn and Western Union after the
close.
Skechers USA jumped 15.6 percent as the sports shoe
maker and retailer reported a better-than-expected rise in
quarterly revenue.
Procter & Gamble fell 3.9 percent, Facebook dropped 1.6
percent and Whole Foods slumped 12.4 percent.
Declining issues edged advancing ones on the NYSE by 1.10 to
1. On the Nasdaq, gainers outnumbered losers by 1.02 to 1.
The S&P 500 was posting 32 new 52-week highs and 6 lows; the
Nasdaq was recording 60 new highs and 71 lows.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)