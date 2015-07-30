US STOCKS-Wall Street ends flat; Expedia flies after the bell

* U.S. economic growth picked up in second quarter
* Facebook, Whole Foods fall after results
* Expedia, Amgen jump in extended trade
* U.S. quarterly earnings over halfway through
* At close: Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.33 pct
By Noel Randewich
July 30 Wall Street ended flat on Thursday as
investors digested ho-hum corporate earnings and new data showed
that the economy grew more quickly in the second quarter.
Procter & Gamble, Facebook and Whole Foods
Market all fell after quarterly reports that left
investors wanting more.
U.S. economic growth accelerated in the June quarter as
solid consumer spending offset a drag from weak business
spending on equipment, suggesting steady momentum that could
bring the Federal Reserve closer to hiking interest rates this
year.
With a mixed bag of corporate earnings over halfway through
second-quarter reporting season and a sharp focus on when the
Fed will begin raising interest rates from near zero, investors
on Thursday saw few reasons to pay more for shares.
"We've been stuck in a 3-percent band since almost the
beginning of the year," said Warren West, principal at Greentree
Brokerage Services in Philadelphia. "There's nothing motivating
investors to push it outside of that in either direction."
The Dow Jones industrial average ended 0.03 percent
weaker at 17,745.98, while the S&P 500 was unchanged at
2,108.63. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.33 percent to
5,128.79.
Six of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, with the
utilities index leading gainers, up 0.72 percent, and
the energy index the biggest decliner, down 0.65
percent.
Thursday's GDP report lifted the dollar as some investors
bet on a September, rather than December, rate hike. The dollar
index rose 0.6 percent to 97.545 after touching its
highest in a week.
With 64 percent of S&P 500 companies having reported
second-quarter results, analysts expect overall earnings to edge
up 1 percent and revenue to decline 3.6 percent, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Valuations remain a concern. The S&P 500 is trading near
16.8 times forward 12-month earnings, above the 10-year median
of 14.7 times, according to StarMine data.
"Earnings haven't been great," said John Canally, investment
strategist at LPL Financial. "We are in a slow-growth
environment and anything that knocks that down further is not a
plus for the market."
After the bell, Expedia jumped 8 percent and Amgen
was 2 percent higher, both posting quarterly reports
that pleased investors.
LinkedIn's quarterly revenue beat expectations but
its stock was down almost 2 percent after initially jumping
around 10 percent.
During Thursday's session, Skechers USA jumped 16
percent as the sports shoe maker and retailer reported a
better-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue.
Procter & Gamble fell 4.0 percent, Facebook dropped 1.8
percent and Whole Foods slumped 11.6 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1.04 to 1. On the Nasdaq, that ratio was 1.10 to 1, favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 saw 35 new 52-week highs and 7 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 70 new highs and 79 new lows.
Some 6.4 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
below the daily average of 6.7 billion this month, according to
BATS Global Markets.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski and Chris Reese)