US STOCKS-Weak oil prices, China worries drag Wall Street lower

* June consumer spending logs smallest gain in four months
* Oil prices hit six-month low
* Apple shares weigh on Nasdaq, S&P
* Tyson Foods falls after profit forecast cut
* Indexes end lower: Dow -0.52 pct, S&P -0.28 pct, Nasdaq
-0.25 pct
(Updates to close)
By Noel Randewich
Aug 3 Wall Street ended lower on Monday as
tumbling oil prices dragged energy shares to a three-year low
and factory data from China raised concerns about the world's
second-biggest economy.
Energy stocks were the biggest losers among the main S&P
sectors. Exxon Mobil and Chevron, which
reported poor results on Friday, led the losses.
Oil prices fell on fresh evidence of growing oversupply and
data highlighting slowing demand in China. Crude prices are on
course for their weakest third-quarter performance since the
financial crisis in 2008.
In the United States, consumer spending recorded its
smallest gain in four months, while the pace of growth in the
manufacturing sector slowed in July.
China's factory activity shrank more than initially
estimated last month, a survey showed. Concerns about China's
economy hurt U.S. industrial stocks as well as Apple,
which relies on that country for much of its iPhone sales.
A report from market research firm Canalys showed Apple lost
some smartphone market share in China in the second quarter. Its
stock fell 2.36 percent, weighing most on the Nasdaq and the S&P
500.
The company's shares slipped below their 200-day daily
moving average, a key technical level closely watched by
traders, for the first time in nearly two years.
"It's a combination of the energy stocks, then the
industrials and now the tech stocks, which have joined on the
downside," said Donald Selkin, chief market strategist at
National Securities in New York, which has about $3 billion in
assets under management.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.52 percent to
end at 17,598.2. The S&P 500 lost 0.28 percent to
2,098.04 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.25 percent
to 5,115.38.
Half of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with the energy
index falling 2.01 percent to its lowest level since
2012.
After the bell, shares of Tenet Healthcare rose 2.3
percent as the company's second-quarter report pleased
investors.
Tyson Foods shares fell 9.9 percent during Monday's
session after the biggest U.S. meat processor cut its profit
forecast for the year, citing export market disruptions in its
beef business and high cattle costs.
Peabody Energy fell 9.17 percent as President Barack
Obama prepared to unveil the final version of his plan to tackle
greenhouse gases from coal-fired power plants.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.54 to 1 ratio on the downside. On the Nasdaq, that ratio was
1.73 to 1 ratio favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 index posted 23 new 52-week highs and 26 new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite posted 78 new highs and 141 new lows.
Some 6.5 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
below the five-day average of 7.1 billion this month, according
to BATS Global Markets.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Dan Grebler)