US STOCKS-Tech leads Nasdaq, S&P 500; Disney sparks media selloff

* Disney cuts cable unit profit forecast, stock slides
* First Solar rallies after earnings, guidance
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.4 percent, Nasdaq up 0.8 percent
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 5 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose on
Wednesday following three days of losses as tech shares
advanced, while the blue-chip Dow index was flat, weighed down
by Disney's largest daily drop in seven years.
Gains in major tech companies Google, Facebook
and Apple led the advance on the Nasdaq. The S&P
500 tech sector gained 1.2 percent, its best
performance in three weeks.
Earnings in the technology sector of the S&P 500 are
expected to have grown 5.3 percent in the second quarter, up
from a 2.1 percent increase expected back on July 1, according
to the most recent Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
"There's been a sector rotation into technology because of
the improvement in their earnings expectations," said Chad
Morganlander, portfolio manager at Stifel, Nicolaus & Co in
Florham Park, New Jersey.
He said , however, the market's move is "a modest bounce
back after discernable pressure over the last trading sessions."
He cited deceleration in the Chinese economy as an ongoing
headwind for stocks, specifically commodities-related sectors.
Disney's shares fell to $110.33, a 9.3 percent drop
and the largest for any day since Dec. 1, 2008, after it cut its
profit forecast for its cable networks unit, spooking the entire
industry.
Shares of Comcast fell 4.7 percent, Discovery
Communications lost 13.2 percent and Twenty-First
Century Fox fell 7.1 percent. Disney's shares are still
up 17xx percent year to date, compared with a gain of x percent
on the S&P 500.
"Disney has had such a tremendous move in the past months
that a setback within the stock price should not be a surprise,"
said Morganlander.
At 3:36 p.m. EDT (1936 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 2.78 points, or 0.02 percent, to 17,553.47, the
S&P 500 had gained 7.78 points, or 0.37 percent, to
2,101.1 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 38.25 points,
or 0.75 percent, to 5,143.79.
U.S. private job growth slowed in July but a surge in
services industry activity to a near-decade high suggested solid
economic momentum that strengthens the case for a Federal
Reserve interest rate hike this year. Friday's payrolls report
is key for traders who are trying to anticipate the Fed's next
move.
Shares of Chesapeake Energy tumbled 14.3 percent to
$6.86 on worries about hefty debt and spending at the No. 2 U.S.
natural gas producer.
First Solar shares jumped 17.2 percent to $52.14 a
day after it reported sharply higher quarterly sales and
earnings and said results for the year would top Wall Street
estimates.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,530 to 1,501, for a 1.02-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,650 issues rose and 1,150 fell for a 1.43-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 54 new 52-week highs
and 31 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 132 new
highs and 98 new lows.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by James Dalgleish)