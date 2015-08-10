US STOCKS-Wall St jumps with energy, materials; Berkshire deal a boost

* Precision Castparts jumps after Berkshire deal
* Disappointing China data boosts stimulus hopes
* Twitter up after NFL deal, CEO buys shares
* Indexes up: Dow 1.4 pct, S&P 1.3 pct, Nasdaq 1.2 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Aug 10 U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, giving the
S&P 500 its biggest gain since May as indexes bounced back
sharply from last week's losses, buoyed by gains in
commodity-related shares and optimism over Warren Buffett's
latest deal.
Copper rebounded from six-year lows while oil prices also
rallied, helping push the S&P 500 energy index up 3.1
percent and the materials index up 2.5 percent.
Disappointing economic data in China boosted hopes for
additional stimulus from Beijing, lifting Chinese stocks. Adding
to investor optimism, Greece and international creditors could
wrap up a multibillion-euro bailout accord by Tuesday.
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it would
buy Precision Castparts in a deal valuing the company at
$32.3 billion. Precision Castparts' shares jumped as much as
19.1 percent to $230.92, while Berkshire Class B shares dipped
0.1 percent to $143.42.
"We've had a whole lot of M&A throughout the year, and
that's positive because it means businesses are upbeat on the
prospects for the economy," said Peter Cardillo, chief market
economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 241.79 points,
or 1.39 percent, to 17,615.17, the S&P 500 gained 26.61
points, or 1.28 percent, to 2,104.18 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 58.25 points, or 1.16 percent, to 5,101.80.
The S&P 500 registered its biggest daily percentage gain
since May 8.
On Friday, the Dow closed down for the seventh straight day
after solid July jobs data pried the door open a little wider
for a rate hike in September.
With U.S. interest rates near zero for nearly a decade, debt
has been cheap. But with the Federal Reserve widely expected to
hike rates later this year, merger and acquisition activity has
increased.
July was the seventh-strongest month for global deal
activity since 1980. Through July, cross-border M&A activity
totaled $913.5 billion, up 23 percent from a year earlier,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
In other deal news, ammonia maker CVR Partners' deal
to buy Rentech Nitrogen Partners for about $533 million
sent Rentech soaring 28.6 percent to $13.25. CVR
shares were down 2.9 percent at $10.38.
Twitter shares jumped 9.1 percent to $29.50 after
CEO Jack Dorsey joined other insiders in buying more shares,
while the company also clinched a multiyear partnership with the
National Football League.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,329 to 734, for a 3.17-to-1 ratio on the upside. On the
Nasdaq, 1,937 issues rose and 856 fell for a 2.26-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index posted 35 new 52-week highs and
three new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 58 new highs and
85 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza, Nick Zieminski and Peter Galloway)