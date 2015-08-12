US STOCKS-Wall St ends near flat after late-day rally

* Energy shares rally after sharp selloff; Apple also
rebounds
* Financials weigh as China news clouds U.S. rate hike
timing
* Alibaba falls to record low as revenue growth slows
* Indexes: Dow flat, S&P up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Aug 12 U.S. stocks rebounded in afternoon
trading on Wednesday to end little changed as energy shares and
Apple rebounded, offseting continued concerns about a slowdown
in China.
Investors picked up shares of energy companies, which have
been hit hard by the China concerns along with other commodities
in recent weeks, as oil prices bounced back. The S&P energy
index rose 1.9 percent, the S&P 500's biggest positive.
Apple, for which China is a key market, also
reversed course after falling more than 3 percent earlier to its
lowest since January. It ended up 1.5 percent at $115.24 and was
the biggest positive factor for all three major indexes.
Stocks had been down sharply early in the session after the
yuan hit a four-year low, falling for a second day after Chinese
authorities devalued the currency. The move has exacerbated
worries about the outlook for China's economy and its impact on
the rest of the world.
The Dow moved nearly 300 points from its low of the day to
its high before closing flat.
The S&P 500 briefly dipped into negative territory for the
year during the session, and traded below its 200-day moving
average, before bouncing back. The S&P 500 ended above that
technical support level and up for the year so far.
"China is a huge wild card both in terms of the rate at
which it's slowing but also how the leadership is handling it,"
said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth
Management in Birmingham, Alabama.
"The reversal today is bullish ... at least in the short
term."
Among sectors, financial shares declined the most, with the
S&P financial index down 0.8 percent. China's currency
move has created more uncertainty over how soon the Federal
Reserve may raise interest rates, analysts said.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.33 points to
17,402.51, the S&P 500 gained 1.98 points, or 0.1
percent, to 2,086.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.60
points, or 0.15 percent, to 5,044.39.
The CBOE Volatility index, a measure of the premium
traders are willing to pay for protection against a drop in the
S&P 500, also reversed course. It jumped as much as 18.7 percent
to 16.28, its highest in a month, before ending down 0.7
percent.
New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said the
yuan devaluation has huge implications for demand in the rest of
the world and commodity prices, but it is too early to judge
what is happening with Chinese currency policy.
Alibaba was down 5.1 percent at $73.38 after
hitting an all-time low of $71.03 after revenue growth slowed at
China's biggest e-commerce company. Yahoo
, which has a 15-percent stake in Alibaba, fell 4.3
percent to $34.49.
Macy's fell 5.1 percent to $64.11 after it also
reported weak quarterly sales.
NYSE decliners outnumbered advancers 1,553 to 1,524, for a
1.02-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,564 issues fell and 1,229
advanced for a 1.27-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 posted 10 new 52-week highs and 19 lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 30 new highs and 120 lows.
About 8.2 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges, above
the 7.0 billion daily average so far this month, according to
BATS Global Markets.
