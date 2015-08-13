US STOCKS-Wall St up after retail sales data, Cisco results

* Strong data puts September rate hike back in focus
* Cisco up after strong results; boosts S&P, Nasdaq
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
(Updates to late afternoon)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Aug 13 U.S. stocks edged higher in afternoon
trading on Thursday as retail sales rebounded in July and Cisco
shares jumped after its profit beat expectations.
Cisco rallied 3.9 percent to $28.99, set for its
best day since February, and gave the biggest boost to the
Nasdaq and the S&P 500.
U.S. retail sales rose in July, while the trend of weekly
jobless claims pointed to a tightening job market.
The S&P consumer discretionary index rose 1.2
percent, the most among the major 10 S&P sectors, though the
data supported the view the Federal Reserve could raise interest
rates as early as September.
Limiting gains was a decline in energy shares as U.S. crude
oil prices slid to a six-and-a-half year low. The S&P energy
index was down 1.3 percent.
Stocks had rebounded to end near flat on Wednesday after two
days of worries over a devaluation of the yuan and a slowdown in
China pressured stocks earlier in the week. Though China said
its economic fundamentals provided "strong support" for the
yuan, sources told Reuters that some within the government were
pushing for the yuan to go even lower.
"Yesterday I think they turned it on a little bit of bargain
hunting in beaten-down sectors like energy and industrials, and
today it seems like they ... have shrugged off the Chinese
devaluation. It's a strong market. It looks like it's going to
take more than that to sink it," said Uri Landesman, president
at Platinum Partners in New York.
At 2:50 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
73.76 points, or 0.42 percent, to 17,476.27, the S&P 500
gained 5.95 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,092 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 20.89 points, or 0.41 percent, to
5,065.28.
The S&P financial index rose 0.6 percent, after
falling in the previous two session on speculation that the Fed
would wait until December to raise rates after China devalued
the yuan on Tuesday. The yuan has declined since.
Economists still expect the Fed to raise rates as early as
next month, according to a Reuters poll published on Thursday.
In corporate news, retailers posted mixed quarterly results.
Coty rose 5.9 percent to $30.44 after its sales
beat estimates for the first time in five quarters, while Kohl's
fell 9.6 percent to $55.55 after its same-store sales
missed expectations.
News Corp rose 5.3 percent to $14.88 after the Wall
Street Journal owner's profit topped estimates, helped by cost
cuts at its news business, including Dow Jones.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,548 to 1,445, for a 1.07-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,515 issues rose and 1,270 fell for a 1.19-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 25 new 52-week highs
and 8 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 47 new highs
and 70 new lows.
