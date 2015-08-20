US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles on global slowdown concern; Disney slumps

* Bernstein downgrade hits Disney, media stocks tumble
* Report of declining smartphone sales in China hits Apple
* Indexes down: Dow 2.1 pct, S&P 2.1 pct, Nasdaq 2.8 pct
Aug 20 The S&P 500 hit a more than six-month low
on Thursday, closing in negative territory for the year, on
concern a deceleration in the Chinese economy would translate
into slower global growth.
Consumer stocks led the decline on Wall Street with Disney
down 6 percent after a brokerage downgrade, while Apple fell 2
percent after a report that overall smartphone sales in China
fell in the second quarter.
Lingering concern over the Chinese economy was underscored
by a near 8 percent slide in a major stock index so far
this week and after the Commerce Ministry said Wednesday exports
could continue falling in coming months.
"The largest issue is certainly the fact that we don't know
how much the Chinese economy is slowing," said Art Hogan, chief
market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.
"That's manifesting itself in lower oil prices," he said,
pointing to the correlation between stocks and crude futures.
U.S. crude edged higher after earlier hitting its
lowest since March 2009, while Brent dropped 2.3 percent
to hit its lowest since January.
The 14-day correlation between the S&P 500 and Brent prices
is at a five-month high.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 358.04 points,
or 2.06 percent, to 16,990.69, the S&P 500 lost 43.88
points, or 2.11 percent, to 2,035.73 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 141.56 points, or 2.82 percent, to 4,877.49.
The S&P 500 and Dow posted their largest daily percentage
drops since Feb. 3, 2014, while the Nasdaq had its biggest loss
since April 10, 2014.
The S&P 500 is now down 1.1 percent year-to-date. It also
traded below its 200-day moving average for the full session,
something not seen since last October.
At its session low on Thursday, the S&P 500 was down 4.6
percent from its record intraday high set in late May.
Disney slumped 6 percent to $100.02 and Time Warner
fell 5 percent to $73.90, leading a rout in media stocks
after a Bernstein downgrade that cited a massive structural
upheaval in the industry.
"The pattern didn't change overnight but it got called by
Disney for the first time on their earnings," said Hogan.
Disney shares have fallen 17.8 percent since reporting
earnings earlier this month.
Apple fell 2.1 percent to $112.65 after a Gartner
report said China smartphone sales fell for the first time ever
on a quarterly basis in the second quarter. Apple counts China
as a key growth market.
One bright spot in tech stocks was NetApp, up 3.4
percent to $30.78 after the data storage equipment maker's
results beat expectations.
NYSE declining issues outnumbered advancers 2,612 to 457,
for a 5.72-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 2,396 issues fell and 437
advanced, for a 5.48-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 4 new 52-week highs and 40 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 16 new highs and 208 new lows.
About 7.9 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
above the 6.7 billion daily average so far this month according
to BATS Global Markets data.
