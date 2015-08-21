US STOCKS-Wall St slumps more than 2 percent as China fears continue

* Seventythree pct of Dow, 67 pct S&P stocks in correction
territory
* All 10 S&P sectors down; eight in the red for the year
* Energy stock hit as U.S. crude falls below $40/barrel
* Indexes down: Dow 2.3 pct, S&P 2.3 pct, Nasdaq 2.5 pct
(Updates to late afternoon trading, changes byline)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
Aug 21 U.S. stocks slumped late in the trading
session on Friday as the S&P broke below the 2,000 level and the
Dow slipped closer towards correction territory as fears of a
China-led global slowdown continued to rattle investors.
A report overnight showed China's manufacturing sector
shrank at the fastest pace since 2009, exacerbating worries
about the health of its economy and whether the government would
take further steps to stem its slowdown.
The Russell 2000 also entered correction territory on
an intraday basis, a 10 percent decline from its most recent
high, and was down more than 9 percent from its closing high on
June 19.
The sell-off was broad based, with all 10 major S&P sectors
in the red, with the energy sector one of the worst performers
as U.S. crude oil dipped below $40 a barrel for the first
time since the 2009 financial crisis. Eight of the 10 sectors
were down more than 1 percent. The S&P energy index
dropped 2.6 percent.
The CBOE Volatility index, a measure of the premium
traders are willing to pay for protection against a drop in the
S&P 500, jumped as much as 31.4 percent to 25.14, a more than
20-month high. The index also notched its biggest weekly
percentage gain for the year.
"Obviously (China) is a very concerning issue which is why
you've had the steep decline you've had," said Stephen Massocca,
Chief Investment Officer at Wedbush Equity Management LLC in San
Francisco.
"They have got the market very concerned and what would add
fuel to this fire - the Fed raising rates."
Many investors anticipate the U.S. central bank to begin to
raise interest rates by the end of the year although
expectations for a September hike were tempered after the
release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting
on Wednesday.
Apple fell 4.6 percent to $107.44 as investors
continued to fret over its prospects in China, a key growth
market for the iPhone maker. The stock was the biggest drag on
the S&P and the Nasdaq.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 387.64 points,
or 2.28 percent, to 16,603.05, the S&P 500 lost 46.78
points, or 2.3 percent, to 1,988.95 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 121.79 points, or 2.5 percent, to 4,755.69.
Both the Dow and S&P were on track for their biggest weekly
percentage drop since September 2011, while the Nasdaq was on
pace for its biggest percentage fall since August 2011.
The drag from Apple served to push the technology
sector down nearly 3 percent. The consumer staples index
fell 1.9 percent, moving into the red for the year.
Eight of the 10 S&P sectors are now in negative territory for
the year.
Deere fell 8.1 percent to $83.31 after the tractor
maker's quarterly profit slumped 40 percent.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,391 to 671, for a 3.56-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,682 issues fell and 1,119 advanced for a 1.50-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index posted no new 52-week highs, on
track for the first such occurrence since Aug. 8, 2011 after S&P
downgraded the credit rating of the U.S., and 65 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 13 new highs and 255 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)