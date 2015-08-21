US STOCKS-China fears hand Wall St its worst day since 2011

* All 10 S&P sectors down; eight in the red for the year
* Energy stock hit as U.S. crude falls below $40/barrel
* Indexes down: Dow 3.1 pct, S&P 3.2 pct, Nasdaq 3.5 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
Aug 21 Fears of a China-led global economic
slowdown drove Wall Street to its steepest one-day drop in
nearly four years on Friday and left the Dow industrials more
than 10 percent below a May record.
Wall Street's selloff this week suggested investors are
growing nervous about paying high prices for stocks at a time of
minimal earnings growth, tumbling energy prices and an expected
rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve that could gradually usher
the end of almost a decade of easy money.
Stocks have seen few large moves this year, staying in a
narrow range throughout 2015, but volatility spiked this month
once China surprisingly devalued its currency. Weak Chinese
manufacturing data on Friday, and another drop in China's stock
market, rattled investors' nerves and led to Friday's tumble.
While this month's selloff has been swift, many analysts
feel the declines may be close to being exhausted, with a
turnaround possibly starting as soon as next week.
"You're definitely witnessing a perfect storm in terms of
China timing, people on vacation that affects liquidity, and
you've got a lot of questions on the Fed and people are
obviously focused on oil," said Andrew Frankel, co-president of
Stuart Frankel & Co in New York.
"If you're buying a stock, you're dipping a toe in here."
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 530.94
points, or 3.12 percent, to 16,459.75, the S&P 500 lost
64.84 points, or 3.19 percent, to 1,970.89 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 171.45 points, or 3.52 percent, to
4,706.04.
Next week, investors will focus on housing data, which has
been strong of late, and the preliminary reading of
second-quarter GDP, which could lead investors back towards
riskier assets if they point to an improving U.S. economy.
The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks also
confirmed a move into correction territory, marking a 10-percent
decline from its most recent closing high on June 23.
The CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street's so-called
fear gauge, touched its highest since October and notched its
biggest-ever weekly percentage gain.
The S&P slumped 5.8 percent for the week, its biggest weekly
decline since September 2011. The index lost more than $1
trillion of its value this week, according to S&P Dow Jones
Indexes. Only 10 S&P 500 components advanced on Friday.
The selloff was broad, with all 10 major sectors in the red.
The energy index dropped 2.6 percent as U.S. crude oil
dipped below $40 a barrel for the first time since the
2009 financial crisis.
Many investors still anticipate the U.S. central bank will
begin raising interest rates by the end of the year, but fewer
of them expect a September hike after reading minutes from the
Fed's July meeting on Wednesday.
Apple, still by far the most valuable U.S. company,
fell 4.6 percent to $107.44, the biggest drag on the S&P and the
Nasdaq.
For the week, the Dow dropped 5.8 percent and the Nasdaq
tumbled 6.8 percent.
The drag from Apple pushed the technology sector
down 4.2 percent. The consumer staples index fell 2.6
percent, moving into the red for the year. Eight of the 10 S&P
sectors are now in negative territory for the year.
Six stocks fell for every one that closed higher on the
NYSE; on the Nasdaq, the ratio was about 2-1/2 decliners for
every 1 advancer.
The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs for the first time
since Aug. 8, 2011, after S&P downgraded the U.S. credit rating,
while there were 75 new lows; the Nasdaq recorded 13 new highs
and 276 new lows.
Volume was heavy, with about 10.6 billion shares traded on
U.S. exchanges, well above the 6.75 billion average this month,
according to BATS Global Markets.
(Additional reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by James
Dalgleish and Nick Zieminski)