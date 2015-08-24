US STOCKS-Wall Street reduces losses after Apple rebounds

* Chinese market falls 8 percent
* At one point, Dow down more than 1,000 points
* Apple mostly recovers after falling as much as 13 pct
* Indexes down: S&P 2.6 pct, Nasdaq 2.2 pct, Dow 2.2 pct
(Updates to afternoon trade, adds comment)
By Noel Randewich
Aug 24 U.S. stock indices were more than
2-percent lower in afternoon trade on Monday but were off the
day's worst levels after a dramatic turnaround in shares of
Apple helped boost sentiment.
The Dow Jones industrial average briefly slumped more
than 1,000 points, its biggest point-drop ever.
But by 2:20 pm, the Dow had recovered somewhat to trade down
362.12 points, or 2.2 percent at 16,097.63 as bargain hunters
stepped in. The Dow has never lost more than 800 points in a
day.
"In all likelihood, this is a buying opportunity in what is
still a global economic expansion. But we are proceeding
cautiously," said Jason Pride, Director of Investment Strategy
at Glenmede, with $30 billion in assets under management.
The rout in U.S. equities followed an 8.5 percent decline in
Chinese markets, which sparked a selloff in global stocks along
with oil and other commodities.
Apple slid as much as 13 percent before recovering
most of that loss to trade 0.4 percent lower at $105.30.
Apple's dramatic turnaround helped the Nasdaq Composite and
the S&P 500 indexes pull away from levels that would have put
them into correction mode. An index is considered to be in
correction when it closes 10 percent below its 52-week high.
The S&P 500 was down 2.56 percent at 1,920.39 while
the Nasdaq Composite was off 2.2 percent at 4,602.51.
All of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were down, with energy
losing 4.08 percent. At one point, all 30 stocks on the
Dow and more than 90 percent of the S&P 500 stocks were at least
10 percent below their 52-week highs.
The CBOE Volatility index, popularly known as the
"fear index", jumped as much as 90 percent to 53.29, its highest
since January 2009.
The S&P 500 index showed 186 new 52-week lows and just two
highs, while the Nasdaq recorded 593 new lows and seven highs.
"Emotions got the best of investors," said Philip Blancato,
chief executive at Ladenberg Thalmann Asset Management in New
York.
"The conjecture that the Chinese economy can propel the U.S.
economy into recession is ridiculous, when it's twice the size
of the Chinese economy and is consumer based."
U.S. oil prices were down about 5 percent at 6-1/2-year
lows, while London copper and aluminum futures hit their lowest
since 2009.
Oil majors Exxon and Chevron recovered
somewhat to trade down about 3 percent, having fallen more then
6 percent earlier. U.S. oil and gas companies have already lost
about $310 billion of market value this year.
The dollar index was down 1.48 percent. It fell more
than 2 percent earlier to a 7-month low as the probability of a
September rate hike receded.
Traders now see a 24-percent chance that the Federal Reserve
will increase rates in September, down from 30 percent late on
Friday and 46 percent a week earlier, according to Tullett
Prebon data.
Wall Street's selloff shows investors are becoming
increasingly nervous about paying high prices for stocks at a
time of minimal earnings growth, tumbling energy prices, and
uncertainty around a rate hike.
Alibaba was down about 2.06 percent at $66.70,
below its IPO price of $68, making it the second high-profile
tech company to fall below its IPO price in the past week after
Twitter on Thursday.
Futures on the Nasdaq, S&P and Dow indexes were halted
briefly before the market opened after hitting a circuit
breaker, a step taken by exchanges to reduce volatility and give
investors time to assess information.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 2,985
to 189. On the Nasdaq, 22,470 issues fell and 407 advanced.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)