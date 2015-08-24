US STOCKS-Wall St suffers worst day in 4 years, S&P confirms correction

* Chinese market falls 8 percent
* At one point, Dow down more than 1,000 points
* Apple mostly recovers after falling as much as 13 pct
* Indexes close down: S&P 3.94 pct, Nasdaq 3.82 pct, Dow
3.58 pct
By Noel Randewich
Aug 24 Investors rattled about China sent U.S.
stock indices almost 4-percent lower on Monday in an unusually
volatile session that confirmed the S&P 500 was formally in a
correction, even after a dramatic rebound by Apple.
The Dow Jones industrial average briefly slumped more
than 1,000 points, its most dramatic intraday trading range
ever.
Monday's drop followed an 8.5 percent slump in Chinese
markets, which sparked a selloff in global stocks along with oil
and other commodities.
Wall Street had stayed in s narrow range for much of 2015,
but volatility jumped this month as investors became
increasingly concerned about a potential stumble in China's
economy and after Beijing surprisingly devalued its currency.
Some investors unloaded stocks ahead of the close after
looking to make money from volatile price swings earlier in the
session.
"If things don't settle down in China, we could have another
ugly open tomorrow and you wouldn't want to be caught holding
positions you bought this morning," said Randy Frederick,
managing director of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab
in Austin.
Apple's Chief Executive Tim Cook, in comments to CNBC, took
the unusual step of reassuring shareholders about the iPhone
maker's business in China ahead of a dramatic 13-percent drop
and rebound in its stock, which closed down just 2.47 percent at
$103.15.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 588.4
points, or 3.57 percent, at 15,871.35.
The S&P 500 lost 77.68 points, or 3.94 percent, to
1,893.21, putting it formally in correction mode.
An index is considered to be in correction when it closes 10
percent below its 52-week high. The Dow was confirmed to be in a
correction on Friday.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 179.79 points, or 3.82
percent, to 4,526.25, also in correction.
The CBOE Volatility index, popularly known as the
"fear index", briefly jumped as much as 90 percent to 53.29, its
highest since January 2009.
Preliminary data from BATS Global Markets show that there
were 1,287 trading halts on U.S. stock exchanges due to
excessive volatility or the tripping of circuit breakers, far
more than usual.
The S&P 500 index showed 187 new 52-week lows and just two
highs, while the Nasdaq recorded 613 new lows and eight highs.
"Emotions got the best of investors," said Philip Blancato,
chief executive at Ladenberg Thalmann Asset Management in New
York.
"The conjecture that the Chinese economy can propel the U.S.
economy into recession is ridiculous, when it's twice the size
of the Chinese economy and is consumer-based."
All of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were down, with energy
losing 5.18 percent.
U.S. oil prices were down about 5 percent at 6-1/2-year
lows, while London copper and aluminum futures hit their lowest
since 2009.
Exxon and Chevron each fell more than 4.7
percent. U.S. oil and gas companies have already lost about $310
billion of market value this year.
The dollar index was down 1.67 percent. It fell more
than 2 percent earlier to a 7-month low as the probability of a
September rate hike receded.
Traders now see a 24-percent chance that the Federal Reserve
will increase rates in September, down from 30 percent late on
Friday and 46 percent a week earlier, according to Tullett
Prebon data.
Wall Street's selloff shows investors are becoming
increasingly nervous about paying high prices for stocks at a
time of minimal earnings growth, tumbling energy prices, and
uncertainty around a rate hike.
Alibaba lost 3.49 percent to $65.80, below its IPO
price of $68, making it the second high-profile tech company to
fall below its IPO price in the past week after Twitter
on Thursday.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE 3,064 to
131. On the Nasdaq, 2,632 issues fell and 281 advanced.
Volume was heavy, with about 13.9 billion shares traded on
U.S. exchanges, well above the 7.0 billion average this month,
according to BATS Global Markets.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and Chizu Nomiyama)