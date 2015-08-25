US STOCKS-Wall Street's rally goes up in smoke, indexes end lower

* China cuts interest rate for second time in two months
* All of 10 major S&P sectors lower
* Indexes down: Dow 1.29 pct, S&P 1.35 pct, Nasdaq 0.44 pct
(Adds details on valuations)
By Noel Randewich
Aug 25 A strong rally on Wall Street evaporated
on Tuesday and stocks ended with deep losses as concerns about
China's economy outweighed lower valuations that some saw
earlier as bargains.
In a dramatic session, major indices turned negative in the
final minutes of trading after previously climbing almost 3
percent.
Investors cited more worries that a slowdown in China could
hobble global growth, even after the country's central bank cut
interest rates on Tuesday for the second time in two months.
The move came after Chinese stocks slumped 8 percent on Tuesday,
on top of an 8.5 percent drop on Monday.
"People are still nervous about overseas and what might
happen tonight. Nobody wants to sit around and see what
happens," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset
Management in Chicago.
Tuesday's drop followed steeper losses on Monday, when the
Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 1,000 points
at its lows and the S&P 500 recorded its worst day since
2011.
In the past week, the S&P has lost 11 percent.
The Dow has fallen 10.5 pct over the last five sessions,
marking its biggest five-day fall since August 2011.
"Investors are still concerned about exogenous growth and
shifting Fed policy, and both of those are still on the table,"
said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney
Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 204.91 points,
or 1.29 percent, to end at 15,666.44.
The S&P 500 lost 25.59 points, or 1.35 percent, to
finish at 1,867.62 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
19.76 points, or 0.44 percent, to 4,506.49.
Earlier, the S&P rose as much 2.9 percent, the Dow as much
as 2.8 percent and the Nasdaq as much as 3.6 percent.
JPMorgan cut its year-end target for the S&P 500 to 2,150
from 2,250.
In the sixth straight day of losses for the S&P 500, all of
the 10 major sectors were lower, with the utilities index's
3.2-percent drop leading the decline.
Pepco Holdings Inc fell 16.47 percent after a
District of Columbia regulator denied Exelon Corp's $6.8 billion
bid for the power utility, possibly delivering a knockout blow
to the deal.
The recent pummeling in U.S. shares has reduced valuations
some investors had seen as pricey. The S&P 500 was down to about
15 times expected earnings, compared to around 17 for much of
2015 and just above a 10-year average of 14.7, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine data for Monday, the most recent
available.
Data on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer confidence increased to
a seven-month high in August. New U.S. single-family home sales
rebounded in July, adding to evidence of underlying strength in
the economy that could allow the Federal Reserve to raise
interest rates this year.
Best Buy jumped 12.57 percent after the owner of the
biggest U.S. electronics chain reported an unexpected increase
in quarterly sales.
Decliners outnumbered rising stocks on the NYSE by 1,721 to
1,384. On the Nasdaq, 1,480 issues fell and 1,379 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed just one new 52-week high and 47
new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded seven new highs and 125 new
lows.
Volume was heavy, with about 10.4 billion shares traded on
U.S. exchanges, far above the 7.5 billion average this month,
according to BATS Global Markets.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal, Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and
Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Chris
Reese)