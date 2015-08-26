US STOCKS-Wall Street surges as rate hike expectations recede

* Market on track to end six-day losing streak
* Fed's Dudley says Sept rate hike "less compelling"
* Google gains after Goldman raises rating
* Cameron International soars on Schlumberger deal
* Indexes up: Dow 3.1 pct, S&P 3.04 pct, Nasdaq 3.33 pct
By Noel Randewich
Aug 26 Wall Street rallied more than 3 percent
on Wednesday afternoon as fears about China's economy gave way
to bargain hunters emboldened by expectations the U.S. Federal
Reserve might not raise interest rates next month.
The surge followed a similar strong rise on Tuesday that
collapsed late in the session with many traders unwilling to
hold stocks overnight.
In a sign that a faltering Chinese economy and slumping
global financial markets could affect U.S. monetary policy, New
York Fed President William Dudley said the prospect of a
September rate hike seemed "less compelling" than it was just
two weeks ago.
All 10 major S&P 500 sectors were up, led by the technology
index's 4.3 percent gain, raising expectations that
Wall Street could snap a six-day losing streak that saw the S&P
500 lose 11 percent.
"We're still in a period of searching," said Kurt Brunner, a
portfolio manager at Swarthmore Group in Philadelphia,
Pennsylvania. "You have more people taking advantage of upside.
But we're in for some sloppy trading and I don't think it's over
today. I don't think it's a straight shot up."
Data earlier on Wednesday appeared to strengthen the case
for a rise in interest rates at a Fed policy meeting on Sept
16-17.
Durable goods orders rose 2 percent in July, compared with
analysts' average forecast of a 4 percent fall. Orders for core
capital goods, a proxy for business investment, rose 2.2 percent
in the biggest gain in 13 months.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 485.44 points,
or 3.1 percent, to 16,151.88, the S&P 500 gained 56.8
points, or 3.04 percent, to 1,924.41 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 150.10 points, or 3.33 percent, to 4,656.59.
Apple shares provided the biggest boost to the S&P
500 and Nasdaq composite index, jumping 4.4 percent to $108.33.
Up to Tuesday's close, the Dow had lost 10.71 percent in the
past six trading days and the Nasdaq composite had shed
11.5 percent.
The recent pummeling in U.S. shares has reduced valuations
some investors had seen as pricey. The S&P 500's valuation was
down to about 14.8 times expected earnings, compared to around
17 for much of 2015 and below a 15-year average of 15.7,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data for Tuesday, the most
recent available.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down for the
fifth straight day, underscoring fragile confidence and deep
doubt over whether the Chinese central bank's cuts in interest
rates and reserve ratios on Tuesday could stabilize the economy.
Google surged 6.02 percent after Goldman Sachs
raised its rating to "buy" from "neutral".
Cameron International soared 40.9 percent after
Schlumberger, the world's No.1 oilfield services
company, said it would buy the oilfield equipment maker in a
$14.8 billion deal. Schlumberger fell 4.9 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,185
to 903. On the Nasdaq, 1,911 issues rose and 905 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed no new 52-week highs and 28 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded five new highs and 133 new lows.
