US STOCKS-Wall Street surges for second day as China fears fade

* Indexes poised for biggest 2-day gain since 2009
* 2nd-qtr GDP rose 3.7 pct vs earlier reading of 2.3 pct
* All 10 S&P sectors higher; led by energy
* Indexes up: Dow 1.54 pct, S&P 1.72 pct, Nasdaq 1.72 pct
(Adds comment and other details, updates prices)
By Noel Randewich
Aug 27 Wall Street rallied on Thursday as
investors grew optimistic that the worst of recent market
turmoil was over after strong U.S. economic data and hints that
a September interest-rate hike was unlikely.
The three major indexes poised in afternoon trade for their
biggest two-day gain since 2009, although they were down from
earlier gains of more than 2 percent.
Data showed that the U.S. economy grew 3.7 percent in the
second quarter - better than expected and much faster than the
previous estimate of 2.3 percent.
The market had ended a 6-day losing streak on Wednesday
after New York Fed President William Dudley said the case for a
September hike was "less compelling" after recent market turmoil
sparked by fears of slowing growth in China.
"The worst is probably behind us but it's going to take a
while before we get back to normal and we might still see some
downward risk," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond
James in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Traders stuck with a view of a one-in-four chance that the
Fed would increase interest rates in September even after the
upgraded economic growth number.
Fed interest rates kept at near zero helped fuel the stock
market to historic levels since the financial crisis.
Even if the Fed does not tighten policy in September,
expectations of an eventual hike will remain a major overhang on
sentiment, warned Jim Bianco, president of Bianco Research in
Chicago.
"The era of easy money would officially be over," Bianco
said. "A rate hike would mean putting the needle away, no more
drugs, time for the methadone."
To that end, investors will keep an eye on an annual
conference of some of the world's top central bankers in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming over the next few days for further clues on
interest rates.
At 2:36 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average was up
1.54 percent at to 16,536.11 and the S&P 500 was 1.72
percent higher at 1,973.91.
The Nasdaq Composite added 1.72 percent to 4,778.28.
All 10 major S&P sectors were higher, with the energy
index's 3.8 percent rise leading the advancers as oil
prices soared more than 9 percent in one of the biggest one-day
rallies in years.
Giving the biggest boost to the S&P and Nasdaq, shares of
Apple were up 2.14 percent. The company invited
journalists to a Sept 9 event, where it is expected to unveil
new iPhones.
Tesla was up 6.8 percent after its Model S P85D
received the highest possible score in tests by Consumer Reports
magazine.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,755
to 349. On the Nasdaq, 2,225 issues rose and 597 fell.
The S&P 500 showed one new 52-week high and one new low,
while the Nasdaq recorded 15 new highs and 41 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)