US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St. ends down as China data sparks global growth fears

Sept 1 Wall Street shares fell close to 3.0 percent on Tuesday, pushing all three major U.S. indexes firmly into losses for the year after weak data from China intensified fears that a stumble in the world's second-largest economy will hobble global growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 468.48 points, or 2.83 percent, to 16,059.55, the S&P 500 lost 58.16 points, or 2.95 percent, to 1,914.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 140.40 points, or 2.94 percent, to 4,636.11.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew)

