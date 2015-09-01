US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St. ends down as China data sparks global growth fears

BRIEF-Ames National qtrly earnings per share $0.43
* Q4 net interest income totaled $10.03 million an increase of $141,000, or 1%, compared to same quarter a year ago Source text: [http://bit.ly/2jHXRKQ] Further company coverage:
Sept 1 Wall Street shares fell close to 3.0 percent on Tuesday, pushing all three major U.S. indexes firmly into losses for the year after weak data from China intensified fears that a stumble in the world's second-largest economy will hobble global growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 468.48 points, or 2.83 percent, to 16,059.55, the S&P 500 lost 58.16 points, or 2.95 percent, to 1,914.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 140.40 points, or 2.94 percent, to 4,636.11.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew)
HOUSTON, Jan 20 Commodities trader and investor TrailStone Group has purchased Cargill Inc's gas and power trading group, three sources familiar with the deal said this week.
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 18.8 percent stake in Viewray Inc as of January 18, 2017 versus 22.6 percent stake as of August 22, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kbwQkd] Further company coverage: