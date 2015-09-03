US STOCKS-Wall Street higher ahead of key U.S. jobs data

* ECB hints at prolonging bond-buying program
* Intel boosts S&P, Apple holds weighs
* Joy Global falls after slashing full-year forecast
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.41 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct
By Noel Randewich
Sept 3 Wall Street rose on Thursday after
European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi hinted at additional
stimulus measures and ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that could
figure in the Federal Reserve's decision about when to lift
interest rates.
Major U.S. indices relinquished stronger gains of over 1
percent but stayed in positive territory, with ongoing worries
about China's economy on the minds of investors.
"Whether it's in the U.S., Japan or Europe, the market likes
quantitative easing," said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at
Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey. "But China concerns have
not gone away."
"I'm expecting choppiness for a while longer."
Draghi's remarks came a day ahead of the monthly U.S.
nonfarm payrolls data, which is expected to show that the
economy added 220,000 nonfarm jobs in August, up from 215,000 in
July.
The combination of a healing U.S. labor market and worries
about a stumbling Chinese economy are challenging the Fed as it
heads into a meeting on Sept 16-17 where it may raise interest
rates for the first time since 2006.
Near-zero rates have allowed the U.S. stock market to stage
a spectacular bull-run since the financial crisis. But the
market was rocked by volatility in the past two weeks, triggered
by fears of slowing growth in China.
Some investors believe the market turmoil, which left the
S&P 500 with its biggest monthly drop in three years in August,
may lead the Fed to delay a rate hike until the end of the year.
The CBOE Volatility index, known as Wall Street's
"fear gauge", fell 1.65 percent to 25.64 on Thursday, slightly
above the long-term average of 20. The index had spiked as much
as 53.29 early last week.
At 2:53 pm, the Dow Jones industrial average rose
0.37 percent to 16,412.58 and the S&P 500 gained 0.41
percent to 1,956.93. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.09
percent to 4,754.28.
Nine of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, with the
telecommunications index's 1.0 percent rise leading
the advancers.
Apple was the biggest drag on S&P 500 with a 1.36
percent drop while Intel's 2.15 percent gain helped
push the index higher.
Joy Global's shares were down 16 percent after the
mining equipment maker reported a fall in quarterly profit and
cut its full-year forecast.
Caterpillar also fell 2.6 percent and was the
biggest drag on the Dow.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,961
to 1,012. On the Nasdaq, 1,530 issues rose and 1,236 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed no new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 28 new highs and 32 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty
and Chizu Nomiyama)