US STOCKS-Wall St bounces back with Apple; biotechs a boost

* Earnings won't grow as much as expected - David Tepper to
CNBC
* Apple biggest boost on the three major indexes
* Krispy Kreme falls after cutting forecast
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
(Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Sept 10 U.S. stocks climbed late on Thursday
afternoon, bouncing back with Apple shares from losses the day
before, but nervousness was high ahead of a much-anticipated
Federal Reserve meeting next week.
Apple's shares rose 2.5 percent to $112.91,
rebounding from losses the day before when the iPhone and iPad
maker unveiled new offerings.
Biotech shares also boosted the market, with Gilead
up 3.9 percent at $107.83, giving the second-biggest boost to
the S&P 500 and Nasdaq after Apple. The Nasdaq biotechnology
index was up 2.2 percent.
The day's gains follow 1-percent declines on Wednesday and
weeks of volatility largely tied to worries about a slowdown in
Chinese growth and its impact on the global economy. Investors
also have been nervous about next week's Fed meeting and whether
the central bank will decide to raise interest rates.
"Volatility is here to stay for the rest of the fourth
quarter because even if the Fed doesn't raise rates next week,
it is signaling that there is weakness in the economy," said
Mohannad Aama, managing director at Beam Capital Management in
New York.
At 3:04 p.m, the Dow Jones industrial average rose
67.48 points, or 0.42 percent, to 16,321.05, the S&P 500
gained 8.62 points, or 0.44 percent, to 1,950.66 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 30.56 points, or 0.64 percent, to
4,787.08.
All 10 major S&P sectors were higher, led by the health care
index, which was up 1.2 percent.
Influential fund manager David Tepper of Appaloosa
Management told CNBC that corporate earnings may not rise as
much as expected and he was not overly bullish on stocks next
year.
Data released on Thursday showed the number of Americans
filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell last
week, the 27th straight week that claims remained below the
300,000 threshold, usually associated with a strengthening labor
market.
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts fell 11.8 percent to $15.64,
a day after the doughnut chain cut its 2016 profit forecast.
Lululemon Athletica was down 13.9 percent at
$55.12. The yogawear retailer's gross margins continue to be
under pressure as it spends more on product development and
sourcing.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,607 to 1,401, for a 1.15-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,553
issues rose and 1,197 fell, for a 1.30-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 was posting 1 new 52-week high and 7 lows; the
Nasdaq Composite was recording 24 new highs and 53 lows.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don
Sebastian)