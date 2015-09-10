US STOCKS-Wall St rises with Apple, biotechs, but Fed jitters remain

* Earnings won't grow as much as expected - David Tepper to
CNBC
* Apple biggest boost on indexes
* Krispy Kreme falls after cutting forecast
* Indexes up: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct
(Updates with Restoration Hardware up after the bell, details
of recent volatility)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Sept 10 U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday in
another day of broad swings as investors showed nervousness
ahead of next week's much-anticipated Federal Reserve meeting,
but gains in Apple and biotech shares supported the day's
advance.
Apple's shares rose 2.2 percent to $112.57,
rebounding from losses the day before when the iPhone and iPad
maker unveiled new offerings.
Biotech also boosted the market, with Gilead up 3.3
percent at $107.25, giving the second-biggest boost to the S&P
500 and Nasdaq after Apple. The Nasdaq biotechnology index
was up 1.9 percent.
The day's gains follow a 1-percent market decline on
Wednesday and weeks of volatility largely tied to worries about
a slowdown in Chinese growth and its impact on the global
economy. Investors also have been nervous about next week's Fed
meeting and whether the U.S. central bank will decide to raise
interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade.
"It's this tug of war, and that gives big moves going both
ways at the moment. Obviously investors are very unsettled with
regard to their conviction," said Mark Luschini, chief
investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in
Philadelphia.
"It certainly doesn't seem as though we have a groundswell
of demand coming into stocks that can push the market up
significantly."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 76.83 points,
or 0.47 percent, to 16,330.4, the S&P 500 gained 10.25
points, or 0.53 percent, to 1,952.29 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 39.72 points, or 0.84 percent, to 4,796.25.
The S&P 500 traded in a 28-point range on Thursday, but has
had moves of at least 1 percent in 11 sessions since Aug. 20,
when concerns about a deceleration in the Chinese economy began
to increase.
Nine of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, led by the
healthcare, up 0.9 percent, and technology,
up 1 percent.
Adding to uncertainty surrounding the Fed's next meeting,
data showed the U.S. labor market appeared to gain momentum in
early September as fewer Americans filed for weekly unemployment
benefits, while another report showed import prices fell last
month.
Influential fund manager David Tepper of Appaloosa
Management told CNBC that corporate earnings may not rise as
much as expected and he was not overly bullish on stocks next
year.
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts dropped 11.7 percent to
$15.65 a day after the doughnut chain cut its 2016 profit
forecast.
Also, shares of Avon Products fell 9.5 percent to
$4.10, reversing earlier gains. The Wall Street Journal reported
the company was in talks with private equity firms about an
investment through a stake sale in the struggling company.
After the bell, shares of Restoration Hardware were
up 2.4 percent at $93.25 following its results and outlook.
During the regular session, NYSE advancing issues
outnumbered declining ones 1,623 to 1,398; on the Nasdaq, 1,656
issues rose and 1,155 fell. The S&P 500 index posted one new
52-week high and eight lows; the Nasdaq recorded 28 new highs
and 62 lows.
About 6.8 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
below the 8.1 billion daily average for the past 20 trading
days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and James Dalgleish)