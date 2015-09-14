US STOCKS-Wall St falls after weak Chinese data; Fed meeting eyed

* China investment, factory output miss expectations
* U.S. Fed to meet Wednesday and Thursday
* Apple up after iPhone pre-orders set to beat record
* Indexes down: Dow 0.49 pct, S&P 0.54 pct, Nasdaq 0.45 pct
(Updates prices, adds commentary)
By Sinead Carew
Sept 14 U.S. stocks were lower on Monday
afternoon as some investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the
Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week and others worried
about slowing growth in China after weak data.
Stocks are expected to remain volatile before a Federal
Reserve announcement scheduled for Thursday after a two-day
meeting at which it will decide whether or not to make its first
interest rate increase since 2006.
"It's a quiet one today. With the Fed coming out Thursday
nobody wants to take any real shots," said Michael Matousek,
head trader at U.S. Global Investors Inc in San Antonio.
A broad group of economists polled by Reuters last week bet
on a September move by a slim margin; economists at banks that
deal directly with the Fed, known as primary dealers, picked
December as more likely; and traders of short term interest rate
futures were giving a rate rise this week only a one-in-four
chance.
Also weighing on stocks Monday was data showing China's
investment and factory output in August missed forecasts,
raising the chances that China's third-quarter economic growth
may dip below 7 percent for the first time since the global
crisis.
"China continues to be a concern as investors look for a
bottom in regard to the country even though the government has a
lot of room to stimulate growth," said Chris Bertelsen, chief
investment officer of Global Financial Private Capital in
Sarasota, Florida.
At 2:33 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
80.57 points, or 0.49 percent, to 16,352.52, the S&P 500
lost 10.55 points, or 0.54 percent, to 1,950.5 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 21.89 points, or 0.45 percent, to
4,800.45.
Nine of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower led by the
materials index's 1.18 percent fall. The utilities
sector was up 0.14 percent while the energy index
fell 1 percent as oil prices fell 1.6 percent.
Stocks have been volatile since China devalued its currency
in August. The S&P 500 has had moves of at least 1 percent in
more than 10 sessions since Aug. 20.
Last week the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posted their
biggest weekly gain since July.
The Fed has said it will raise rates when it sees a
sustained economic recovery with emphasis on jobs and inflation.
Apple shares added 1 percent at $115.37 after it
said iPhone pre-orders were on track to beat last year's
first-weekend record.
Solera Holdings, jumped 8.6 percent to $53.70 after
it agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of private equity firm
Vista Equity Partners for $3.74 billion.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,086 to 885, for a 2.36-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,721 issues
fell and 1,020 advanced for a 1.69-to-1, ratio favoring
decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 2 new 52-week highs and 5 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 39 new highs and 63 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Nick Zieminski)