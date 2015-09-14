REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St pushed down by Fed jitters, weak China data

(Refiles to correct to "I" from "it" in paragraph 3)
* China investment, factory output miss expectations
* Investors cautious ahead of Fed's Thursday statement
* Indexes down: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.41 pct, Nasdaq 0.34 pct
By Sinead Carew
Sept 14 U.S. stocks closed down on Monday as
many investors put off making big bets ahead of the Federal
Reserve's policy meeting this week and others worried about weak
economic data from China.
Stocks are expected to stay volatile ahead of a Federal
Reserve announcement scheduled for Thursday after a two-day
meeting at which it will decide whether or not to make its first
interest rate increase since 2006.
"There's absolutely no conviction up or down. Everybody's
waiting on the Fed. The Fed's sitting around singing that tune
'Should I stay or should I go now. If I stay it will be trouble.
If I go it will be double'," said David Spika, global investment
strategist for the GuideStone Funds, in Dallas, Texas citing
lyrics from a popular song by The Clash.
The Fed has said it will raise rates when it sees a
sustained economic recovery with emphasis on jobs and inflation
but while the jobs market has improved inflation has been held
down by weak oil prices.
A broad group of economists polled by Reuters last week bet
on a September move by a slim margin; economists at banks that
deal directly with the Fed, known as primary dealers, picked
December as more likely; and traders of short term interest rate
futures were giving a rate rise this week only a one-in-four
chance.
Stocks have been volatile since China devalued its currency
in August. The S&P 500 has had moves of at least 1 percent in
more than 10 sessions since Aug. 20.
"Because of the volatility in the market and the conflicting
data points on the U.S. economy, it's really difficult to get a
firm handle on what the Fed's likely to do," Spika said.
Trading was slow with about 5.4 billion shares changing
hands on U.S. exchanges, below the 8-billion daily average for
the previous twenty sessions, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Also weighing on stocks was data showing China's investment
and factory output in August missed forecasts, raising chances
China's third-quarter economic growth may dip below 7 percent
for the first time since the global crisis.
"China continues to be a concern as investors look for a
bottom in regard to the country, even though the government has
a lot of room to stimulate growth," said Chris Bertelsen, chief
investment officer of Global Financial Private Capital in
Sarasota, Florida.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 62.13 points,
or 0.38 percent, to 16,370.96, the S&P 500 lost 8.02
points, or 0.41 percent, to 1,953.03 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 16.58 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,805.76.
Nine of the 10 major S&P sectors fell, led by the materials
index. Utilities rose 0.23 percent while the
energy index fell 0.8 percent as U.S. crude oil prices
settled down 1.4 percent.
Apple shares ended up 0.96 percent at $115.31 after
it said iPhone pre-orders were on track to beat last year's
first-weekend record.
NYSE decliners outnumbered advancers 2,044 to 971, for a
2.11-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,709 issues fell and 1,068
advanced for a 1.60-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 posted 2 new 52-week highs and 6 lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 42 new highs and 72 lows.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)