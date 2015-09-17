US STOCKS-Wall St stocks volatile after Fed holds steady on rates

* Fed leaves rates unchanged amid global concerns
* Fed Chair Yellen to take questions at 2.30 PM
* Trading volatile after Fed statement
* Indexes up: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.30 pct
(Adds comment, updates prices, changed byline)
By Sinead Carew
Sept 17 U.S. stocks were up in volatile
afternoon trading on Thursday after the Federal Reserve held off
on raising interest rates in a nod to concerns about global
economic weakness.
The U.S. central bank said an array of global risks and
other factors had convinced it to delay what would have been the
first rate hike in nearly a decade.
The focus will now move to the next Fed meeting on Oct.
27-28. Fed Chair Janet Yellen was due to hold a press conference
at 2:30 p.m ET (1830 GMT).
Afternoon trading was choppy and the three major U.S.
indexes were up less than one percent after hitting session
highs and then briefly turning negative after the news.
The news left investors still trying to figure out the
timing for the Fed's first benchmark rate increase since 2006.
Uncertainty about when the Fed will shift gears has dogged
Wall Street for months - a situation that has been complicated
in recent weeks by market turbulence linked to slowing growth in
China and worries about the health of the global economy.
The Fed had said it will raise rates when it sees a
sustained recovery in the economy.
"The Fed did the right thing. There's no need to rock the
boat right now. Again the disconcerting element is the downgrade
to the interest rate trajectory, which could provide solace to
investor sentiment overall," said Brian Dolan, head market
strategist at Drivewealth in New Jersey. "Given the global
headwinds, the last thing we need right now was a hike in rates
and any kind of hawkish projections."
At 2:16 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
36.68 points, or 0.22 percent, to 16,776.63, the S&P 500
gained 6.92 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,002.23 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 22.53 points, or 0.46 percent, to
4,911.76.
Ahead of the news, U.S. interest rates futures indicated a
25 percent chance the central bank would raise rates on
Thursday, while 35 of 80 economists polled by Reuters earlier
this week said they expected a move.
Seven of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, with the
utilities index's 1.4 percent rise leading the way.
The telecommunications index was off 1.4 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,055 to 912, for a 2.25-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,696 issues rose and 1,064 fell for a 1.59-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 12 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 47 new highs and 28 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Ted Kerr and Nick
Zieminski)