US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Fed highlights weak global economy

* Fed holds rates at near-zero
* All 10 S&P sectors lower; led by energy, financials
* Oil prices fall after Fed cites health of global economy
* Indexes down: Dow 1.5 pct, S&P 1.3 pct, Nasdaq 1.06 pct
(Updates to afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
By Sinead Carew
Sept 18 Wall Street stocks fell in late
afternoon trading on Friday as the Federal Reserve's decision to
keep interest rates near zero stoked concerns about the
potential impact of continuing weak global growth on U.S.
companies.
Apart from the state of the world economy, the Fed cited
financial market volatility and sluggish inflation at home in
its decision on Thursday, while leaving the door open for a
modest policy tightening later this year.
The three major stock indexes were each down more than 1
percent, with all Dow components in the red.
"What they introduced yesterday was that they're worried
about the effects on U.S. growth based on foreign economies,"
said Scott Colyer, chief executive officer of Advisors Asset
Management in Monument, Colorado.
The Fed's decision suggested a global economic environment
that is unlikely to foster the kind of earnings growth needed to
support stocks at their current, above-average valuations.
Despite recent declines, the benchmark S&P 500 is still
trading near 15.6 times forward 12-month earnings, above the
10-year median of 14.7 times, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine data.
On top of the Fed, Friday also happens to be a so-called
"quadruple-witching" day, a period of greater than normal
volatility when options on stocks and indexes, and index and
single-stock futures all expire, prompting investors to open new
positions to replace expiring ones.
"You might as well hang on because the last couple of hours
can be kind of interesting as people unwind their positions,"
said Colyer.
Third-quarter earnings are already expected to decline 3.7
percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Worries about slowing growth particularly in China, the
world's second-biggest economy, have roiled global markets in
recent weeks.
"Investor uncertainty will continue and each economic data
point and other news out of China will be sliced and diced,"
said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at SunTrust Bank in
Atlanta.
At 2:36 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average
fell 248.33 points, or 1.49 percent, to 16,426.41, the S&P 500
lost 25.04 points, or 1.26 percent, to 1,965.16 and the
Nasdaq Composite dropped 52.02 points, or 1.06 percent,
to 4,841.93.
All 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with the energy index's
2.5 percent fall leading the charge as oil prices fell.
The financial index fell 1.6 percent following the
Fed decision as banks would have benefited from an interest rate
increase.
Investors are now focusing on the next Fed meeting on Oct.
27-28, though a growing number of economists, including those at
Morgan Stanley and Barclays, now wonder whether the Fed will
raise rates at all this year for the first time since 2006.
Interest rate futures indicated only a 16 percent chance of
a hike at the Fed's next meeting, with a 42 percent chance in
December.
The CBOE volatility index, known as the "fear gauge",
jumped 6.9 percent to 22.61, above its long-term average of 20.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 2,066
to 945, for a 2.19-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,934 issues fell
and 845 advanced for a 2.29-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 3 new 52-week highs and 17 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 25 new highs and 45 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)