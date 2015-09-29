US STOCKS-S&P 500 bounces back after nearing August low

* Consumer confidence highest since January
* Seven of 10 S&P sectors higher
* Health care index bounces back
* Dow up 0.3 pct, S&P up 0.12 pct, Nasdaq down 0.59 pct
(Updates to close, adds fresh comment)
By Noel Randewich
Sept 29 U.S. stocks ended higher after a
volatile session on Tuesday as concerns about the health of the
global economy kept investors cautious after more than a month
of turbulence.
The S&P 500 recovered after falling earlier to within 0.26
percent of lows it touched in August, when fears of a slowdown
in China shocked global markets.
"I would never have expected that we would take out that low
and we haven't yet, but we sure are close. A retest is a good
thing but it needs to hold," said Randy Frederick, managing
director of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in
Austin.
Seven of the 10 S&P sectors rose, with the healthcare index
up 0.9 percent, ending a seven-day losing streak,
thanks in part to gains in Johnson & Johnson and Gilead
Sciences.
Pharmaceutical and biotech stocks had faced pressure after
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton criticized
drug pricing last week.
The Nasdaq Composite ended lower and the S&P technology
index dipped 0.55 percent. Apple fell 3.01 percent a
day after reporting record first-weekend sales of its newest
iPhones.
Although the market's recent rout has forced many
strategists to slash their year-end expectations, a new Reuters
poll shows the S&P 500 ending 2015 roughly 11 percent above
current levels.
"We're taking a breather after the carnage we saw yesterday
and in the last few days," said Robert Francello, head of equity
trading for Apex Capital in San Francisco. "I wouldn't be
surprised if we go a little lower before we stabilize."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.3 percent to
end with 16,049.13 points and the S&P 500 gained 0.12
percent to 1,884.09. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.59
percent to 4,517.32.
Investors are awaiting data scheduled to be released this
week, culminating in nonfarm payrolls numbers on Friday.
A report on Tuesday showed the consumer confidence index
rose to 103.0 in September, topping economists' expectation of
96.1.
With third-quarter earnings season looming, Goldman Sachs
said it expects sales growth for S&P 500 companies to shrink
this year for the first time in five years.
After the bell, Diamond Foods posted fiscal
fourth-quarter sales that missed Wall Street's expectations and
its stock lost 4 percent.
During the regular session, Yahoo shares rose 2.39
percent, a day after the Internet company's board decided to
proceed with spinning off Alibaba stake.
Nexstar rose 8.00 percent after activist investor
Starboard Value LP urged regional TV company Media General
to sell itself to Nexstar. [ID: nL3N11Z4EU]
Republic Airways surged 12.85 percent after
Deutsche Bank raised the stock to "buy" and the airline reached
agreement on new contract with its pilots.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,732 to 1,353. On the Nasdaq, 1,759 issues fell and 1,053
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed one new 52-week high and 70 lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 15 new highs and 323 lows.
About 7.9 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
above the 7.3 billion daily average for the past 20 trading
days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Additional reporting by Charles Mikolajczak in New York,
Abhiram Nandakumar and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Nick Zieminski)