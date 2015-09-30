US STOCKS-Wall St higher but set for worst qtr in four years

* Sept pvt sector jobs data better than expected
* Yellen scheduled to speak later in the day
* Indexes up: Dow 0.98 pct, S&P 1.27 pct, Nasdaq 1.65 pct
By Sinead Carew
Sept 30 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as
investors picked up beaten-down stocks, but all three major
indexes were on track for their worst quarter since 2011.
For most of the third quarter, global markets were rocked by
fears of slowing growth in China. Adding to the uncertainty, the
U.S. Federal Reserve held off on raising interest rates at its
September meeting.
Investors will be keen to put the bruising quarter behind
them and look ahead to the third-quarter earnings season, which
begins next week.
Data on Wednesday showed the U.S. private sector added more
jobs than expected in September, raising hopes for a strong
reading in the government's payrolls report due Friday.
The Fed has said it needs to see more improvement in the
labor market and be confident that inflation will increase
before raising rates for the first time since 2006. Inflation
remains below the Fed's 2 percent target.
Investors will look for clues on the timing of a rate hike
when Fed Chair Janet Yellen and St. Louis Fed President James
Bullard speak at a conference in St. Louis before the market
close Wednesday.
Yellen said last week the central bank remained on track to
raise rates this year. The Fed meets next on Oct. 27-28.
"The market is in a relief rally after five days of selloff
and as investors rebalance their portfolios," said Art Hogan,
chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.
For stocks to rally in the fourth quarter, investors need
more clarity from the Fed and signs of improvement in China's
economy, Hogan said.
The global economy, however, is expected to remain weak in
the near term. IMF head Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday a
relentless deceleration in the economies of the developing world
would cause global growth to slow this year.
At 2:32 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
156.77 points, or 0.98 percent, to 16,205.9, the S&P 500
gained 23.84 points, or 1.27 percent, to 1,907.93 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 74.47 points, or 1.65 percent, to
4,591.79.
All 10 S&P sectors were higher, with the consumer
discretionary index's 2.27 percent rise leading the
gains.
The Nasdaq biotechnology index was up 2.6 percent as
investors continued to seek bargains in the sector, which took a
beating after Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton
criticized drug pricing last week.
Although the market's recent rout has forced many
strategists to slash expectations, a Reuters poll shows the S&P
500 is expected to end 2015 roughly 11 percent above current
levels.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,143 to 886, for a 2.42-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,927 issues rose and 825 fell for a 2.34-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 2 new 52-week highs and 18 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 18 new highs and 160 new lows.
