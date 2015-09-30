US STOCKS-Wall St ends worst quarter in four years with a rally

* Stocks bounce after market sell-off
* Biotechnology closes up 4.5 pct but still down for Sept
* Sept private sector jobs data better than expected
* Dow, S&P and Nasdaq down for the quarter
* Indexes up: Dow 0.98 pct, S&P 1.27 pct, Nasdaq 1.65 pct
(Updates with market close, commentary, volume)
By Sinead Carew
Sept 30 U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on
Wednesday as investors sought bargains among beaten-down stocks
and the recently battered biotechnology index bounced back on
the last day of Wall Street's worst quarter since 2011.
For much of the third quarter, global markets were rocked by
fears of slowing growth in China and uncertainty over timing for
a U.S. Federal Reserve hike of interest rates. Biotech had a
seven-day selloff kicked off by drug price regulation worries.
"I don't think there was a specific piece of news driving
the market today. We got very oversold," said Brian Fenske, head
of sales trading at ITG in New York. "When everybody gets
bearish quickly, you tend to get these bounces."
Investment strategists and traders said it was too soon to
expect Wednesday's rally to be sustainable. However, instead of
trying to bet on the rate hike timing, Fenske said that
investors will now focus on economic data and look ahead to the
third-quarter earnings season, which begins next week.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 235.57 points,
or 1.47 percent, to 16,284.7, the S&P 500 gained 35.94
points, or 1.91 percent, to 1,920.03, and the Nasdaq Composite
added 102.84 points, or 2.28 percent, to 4,620.17.
For the quarter, the Dow fell 7.6 percent, the S&P lost 6.9
percent and Nasdaq fell 7.4 percent. For September, the Dow fell
1.5 percent while the S&P dropped 2.6 percent and Nasdaq fell
3.3 percent.
Trading was heavy on Wednesday with 8.52 billion shares
changing hands on U.S. exchanges, above the 7.28 billion average
for the previous 20 sessions, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The Fed has said it needs to see more improvement in the
labor market and be confident that inflation will increase
before raising rates for the first time since 2006. Inflation
remains below the Fed's 2-percent target.
Yellen said last week the central bank remained on track to
raise rates this year. The Fed meets next on Oct. 27-28.
Data on Wednesday showed the U.S. private sector added more
jobs than expected in September, raising hopes for a strong
reading in the government's payrolls report due Friday.
All 10 S&P sectors were higher, with the consumer
discretionary index's 2.7 percent rise leading the
gains. The Nasdaq biotechnology index closed up 4.5
percent as investors sought bargains in the sector, but was
still down 11.5 percent for the month after Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton criticized drug pricing
last week.
Although the market's recent rout has forced many
strategists to slash expectations, a Reuters poll showed the S&P
500 is expected to end 2015 roughly 11 percent above current
levels.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,340 to 758, for a 3.09-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 2,063 issues
rose and 783 fell for a 2.63-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 3 new 52-week highs and 18 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 22 new highs and 179 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar and Tanya Agrawal;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Nick Zieminski)