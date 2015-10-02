US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher in sharp turnaround

* Sept nonfarm payrolls up by 142,000 vs 203,000 expected
* Unemployment rate unchanged at 5.1 pct
* Expectations of rate hike this year recede
* Indexes close up: Dow 1.23 pct, S&P 1.43 pct, Nasdaq 1.74
pct
By Noel Randewich
Oct 2 U.S. stock indexes jumped over 1 percent
on Friday as worries about the economy after a disappointing
jobs report gave way to a robust rally in energy and materials
stocks.
The three major indexes clawed back losses of more than 1.5
percent as poor payroll data hinted at economic weakness while
strengthening the argument for delaying a long-awaited interest
rate hike.
The recently beaten-down S&P energy index surged
4.01 percent following a rise in oil prices, while the materials
index jumped 2.41 percent.
"The silver lining with this disappointing jobs number is
that possibly this could push the rate hike off to the first
quarter of 2016," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive of
Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa.
Friday's strong performance follows over a month of
turbulence in global markets that has seen the S&P lose 7
percent of its value over fears that troubles in China's economy
could spread around the world.
Now, with the third-quarter earnings season starting next
week, investors are starting to factor in what might be the
biggest decline in profits for S&P 500 companies in six years.
Analysts on average expect third-quarter earnings to decline
4.2 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"There are a lot of concerns that a weakening global economy
may be impacting the U.S., so that certainly doesn't bode well
for earnings," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"It's going to be a market where we're going to see more and
more volatility and major support levels being tested," Cardillo
said.
Nonfarm payrolls rose by 142,000, far below the 203,000
economists had expected, and August and July figures were
revised down. But the jobless rate held at 5.1 percent.
The report, the last before the Federal Reserve's meeting at
the end of October, appeared to contradict Fed Chair Janet
Yellen's comment last week that the economy was strong enough to
withstand a rate hike this year.
Odds of a December rate hike fell to a little over 27
percent from 44 percent before the report.
Following a steep selloff since late August, the S&P 500 is
trading at 15.1 times expected earnings, slightly below the
long-term median of 15.6.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose rallied 1.23
percent to end at 16,472.37 points.
The S&P 500 gained 1.43 percent to 1,951.36. It
bounced about 3 percent from its intra-day low to its closing
level.
The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.74 percent to finish
at 4,707.78.
For the week, the Dow and S&P both rose 1 percent. The
Nasdaq added 0.5 percent.
Of the 10 major sectors, only the financial index
failed to advance on Friday.
Chevron rose 4.10 percent and ConocoPhillips
jumped 2.12 percent. Alcoa jumped 2.81 percent.
About 8.3 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
above the 7.25 billion average for the previous 20 sessions,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
NYSE advancing issues outnumbered decliners 2,321 to 753. On
the Nasdaq, 1,930 issues rose and 882 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed four new 52-week highs and 56 lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 13 new highs and 189 lows.
(Additional reporting by Charles Mikolajczak, Tanya Agrawal,
