US STOCKS-Wall St rises as investors eye rate hike delay, oil up

Fed to move this year despite weak report-Fed's Rosengren
GE boosts S&P after Peltz takes near 1 pct stake
Energy boosted by oil price increase
Health stocks hurt by drug pricing report, trade deal
Indexes up: Dow 1.9 pct, S&P 1.8 pct, Nasdaq 1.6 pct
By Sinead Carew
Oct 5 U.S. stocks jumped on Monday, with the S&P
500 rising for the fifth day in a row, as rising oil prices
boosted energy stocks and investors bet the Federal Reserve
would not raise interest rates this year.
The S&P's five-day rise of 5.6 percent was its best five
days back to late 2011. Monday saw strong increases in
industrials, energy, telecommunications and materials stocks.
Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for September showed
job growth slowed in the last three months, increasing prospects
that the era of near-zero interest rates will continue for a
while yet.
"Wall Street's favorite movie is nightmare on your street.
The missed unemployment number means the Fed is probably going
to hold longer," said Stephen Massocca, Chief Investment Officer
at Wedbush Equity Management LLC in San Francisco.
The Fed, which has not raised interest rates since June
2006, kept its benchmark rate unchanged in September, citing an
uncertain global economic outlook and volatile markets.
Traders are pricing in only a 31-percent chance of a
December hike, down from 44 percent before the jobs report,
according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 304.06 points,
or 1.85 percent, to 16,776.43, the S&P 500 gained 35.69
points, or 1.83 percent, to 1,987.05 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 73.49 points, or 1.56 percent, to 4,781.26.
All 10 major S&P sectors closed higher. The top boost for
the industrial index's 3-percent rise was GE.
It jumped 5.3 percent after Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management
disclosed a roughly 1-percent stake..
Energy stocks jumped 3 percent, boosted by a 1.6
percent rise in U.S. crude oil prices. They were helped by a
rally in U.S. gasoline and Russia's willingness to meet other
major oil producers to discuss the market.
The Nasdaq biotechnology index fell 0.7 percent,
breaking three days of gains. The index was crushed in the
previous eight sessions on investor worries about drug price
regulations.
The United States and other Pacific Rim countries reached a
trade liberalization deal which fell short industry group
expectations for drug patent protection.
With third-quarter earnings season starting this week,
investors are beginning to factor in what could be the biggest
fall in profits for S&P 500 companies in six years. Wall Street
expects S&P 500 companies to report a 4.2 percent decline in
earnings, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,734 to 373, for a 7.33-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 2,187 issues
rose and 627 fell for a 3.49-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 9 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 43 new highs and 33 lows.
Volume was strong with about 7.86 billion shares changing
hands on U.S. exchanges, above the 7.32 billion average for the
previous 20 sessions, according to Thomson Reuters data.
