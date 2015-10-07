US STOCKS-S&P 500 reaches three-week high as health stocks rally

* Regeneron, Amgen lead health care sector
* Twitter surges 8 pct after investor raises stake
* Yum! Brands hit by China woes
* Indexes close up: Dow 0.73 pct, S&P 0.8 pct, Nasdaq 0.9
pct
(Updates to close)
By Noel Randewich
Oct 7 U.S. stocks ended stronger after a
volatile session on Wednesday, led by a rebound in biotechnology
companies that pushed the S&P 500 to its highest level in three
weeks.
Materials shares also rose, helped by rising gold and silver
prices.
Investors' focus is turning to earnings, and Yum! Brands was
the S&P's biggest loser after reporting weak sales out of China,
which accounts for more than half of its revenues.
Yum! Brands slumped 18.83 percent after the
restaurant operator cut its full-year profit forecast, citing a
slower-than-expected recovery in its key China market and the
drag from a strong U.S. dollar.
The S&P health index, up 1.47 percent, was the
biggest gainer. A selloff in healthcare and biotech stocks had
weighed on the market on Tuesday.
Healthcare was led by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
and Amgen, both up more than 4 percent. Express Scripts
said it reached deals to cover two costly new cholesterol drugs
produced by the two companies.
"On days where investors are looking for fallen angels,
healthcare helps fill that equation today," said Art Hogan,
chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.
"What was a drag over past few days is now the leader."
The S&P materials index rose 1.34 percent and the
S&P energy index was up 1.33 percent even after U.S.
crude settled down 1.5 percent.
Gold and silver futures have been climbing in recent
sessions and are up since the end of September, giving a boost
to materials shares.
Gains in U.S. indexes, even after the reversal of an oil
rally, suggest that the worst might be over for commodity prices
hit by concerns about China's economy, said Warren West,
principal at Greentree Brokerage Services in Philadelphia.
"We're not so worried about commodities, we think they're
finding a bottom here," West said.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.73 percent to
end at 16,912.29.
The S&P 500 ended 0.8 percent higher 1,995.83 after
trading down 0.18 percent earlier in the day.
The Nasdaq Composite added 0.9 percent to 4,791.15.
After Wednesday's rise, which was its sixth in seven
sessions, the S&P is down 3.09 percent for the year. The Dow is
off by 5.11 percent.
S&P 500 companies are now expected to report a 4.4 percent
fall in third-quarter profit, the biggest decline in six years,
according to Thomson Reuters data. The index is trading around
15.5 times expected earnings, in line with its long-term
average.
Twitter jumped 8 percent after Saudi Arabian
billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal and his investment firm
raised their stake to more than 5 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,385 to 670 On the Nasdaq, 2,061 issues rose and 776 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed eight new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 48 new highs and 34 new lows.
About 8.3 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
above the 7.4 billion average for the previous 20 sessions,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal, Abhiram Nandakumar; and
Devika Krishna Kumar; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Nick
Zieminski)