CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Wall St. ekes out small gain to cap strongest week of year

* U.S. investors await earnings season, financials reports
* For day indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.07 pct, Nasdaq 0.41
pct
* For week indexes up: Dow 3.7 pct, S&P 3.3 pct Nasdaq 2.6
pct
By Sinead Carew
Oct 9 U.S. stocks closed slightly higher on
Friday, ending the S&P 500's best week for 2015 on a quiet note
as investors waited for U.S. companies to report third-quarter
earnings.
The S&P 500 had a weekly gain of 3.3 percent, its best week
since Dec. 2014, as investors regained some optimism after a
period of heavy volatility since late August on concerns about
global growth and uncertainty about U.S. interest rates.
"We've had a very good week and a very good start to the
fourth quarter," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment
Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia. "Next week third quarter
earnings season begins in earnest. You had disappointing results
from Alcoa yesterday and further reason to take money off the
table as you go into next week."
Investors are anxious to gauge how companies are faring amid
U.S. dollar strength and concerns about growth in China, the
world's second biggest economy.
Trading volume was light with 6.77 billion shares changing
hands on U.S. exchanges compared the 7.52 billion average for
the previous 20 sessions according to Thomson Reuters data.
Financial stocks were among the worst performers Friday as
investors read further signs of dovishness in the previous day's
release of minutes from the Fed's September meeting.
Policymakers held interest rates steady and the minutes showed
they sought evidence a global economic slowdown would not knock
the U.S. economy off course.
After recent weak performance, financial stocks will be in
focus next week as Goldman Sachs Group, Bank of American
Corp and other big banks post quarterly results.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 33.74 points,
or 0.2 percent, to 17,084.49, the S&P 500 gained 1.46
points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,014.89 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 19.68 points, or 0.41 percent, to 4,830.47.
"We've had a super run," said Jon Merriman, chief executive
officer at Merriman Holdings Inc in San Francisco. "You had
sentiment that was extremely bad eight days ago. Sentiment has
become more optimistic. That signals that it's time for the
market to roll over."
Information technology was the strongest S&P
sector with 0.5 percent gain. Its biggest driver was Apple Inc
with a 2.4 percent increase, its best day in a month.
Five of the 10 major S&P sectors fell, led by the energy
sector, drop of 0.7 percent as oil prices settled
roughly unchanged. Financials dropped 0.6 percent.
For the week, the Dow rose 3.7 percent while Nasdaq rose 2.6
percent.
Alcoa, one of the first S&P components to report
earnings, fell 6.8 percent to $10.26 and was the S&P's biggest
percentage decliner after it reported disappointing results.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,726 to 1,318, for a 1.31-to-1 ratio on the upside. On the
Nasdaq, 1,516 issues rose and 1,233 fell for a 1.23-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 25 new 52-week highs and one new low; the
Nasdaq recorded 71 new highs and 29 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar and Tanya Agrawal
in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Leslie Adler and David
Gregorio)