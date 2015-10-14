US STOCKS-Shares decline as Wal-Mart's weak forecast drags on retailers

* Wal-Mart sinks on weak forecast, drags down Dow
* JPMorgan falls, Bank of America rises after results
* U.S. retail sales barely rise in September
* Dow down 1.0 pct, S&P down 0.6 pct, Nasdaq down 0.4 pct
(Updates to late afternoon)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Oct 14 U.S. stocks fell in late afternoon
trading on Wednesday, as Wal-Mart skidded after issuing a weak
forecast, dragging down other big retailers, and as JPMorgan
slipped after its results.
They are among the latest disappointments as the U.S.
third-quarter earnings season gets under way. S&P 500 earnings
are expected to have fallen 4.2 percent in the quarter from a
year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Wal-Mart sank 9.7 percent to $60.23, poised for its
worst one-day performance in more than 17 years, after it
forecast a drop of up to 12 percent in earnings per share in
fiscal 2017. The day's decline wiped more than $20
billion off the retailer's market value, and the stock was among
the biggest drags on the Dow and S&P 500.
Rival Target was down 4.2 percent at $75.63, and
Sears fell 3.5 percent to $24.28. The S&P 500 retail
index dropped 1.4 percent.
Data on Wednesday showed retail sales in the United States
barely rose in September.
"What we're seeing now I think is the market digesting a
strong rally," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan
Capital in New York. "If we start to see some heavy selling
that's not going to be a good sign. Right now the market is
range-bound."
At 3:18 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
174.05 points, or 1.02 percent, to 16,907.84, the S&P 500
lost 11.14 points, or 0.56 percent, to 1,992.55 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 16.97 points, or 0.35 percent, to
4,779.65.
JPMorgan shares fell 2.8 percent to $59.86, after
the bank reporting reported disappointing third-quarter results
following the market close on Tuesday.
Wells Fargo fell 0.7 percent to $51.48. Bank of
America bucked the trend, rising 0.7 percent to $15.64
after reporting results on Wednesday.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,770 to 1,213, for a 1.46-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,612 issues fell and 1,119 advanced for a 1.44-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted seven new 52-week highs and four new
lows; the Nasdaq recorded 19 new highs and 48 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Leslie Adler)