US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Wal-Mart's weak forecast drags on retailers

* Wal-Mart sinks on weak forecast, drags down Dow
* JPMorgan falls after results
* U.S. retail sales barely rise in September
* Dow down 0.9 pct, S&P down 0.5 pct, Nasdaq down 0.3 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Oct 14 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as Wal-Mart
skidded after issuing a weak profit forecast, dragging down
other big retailers, and as JPMorgan slipped after disappointing
results.
The news added to worries about the outlook for U.S.
earnings, with S&P 500 profits forecast to have dropped more
than 4 percent in the third quarter compared with a year ago,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Wal-Mart sank 10 percent to $60.03 in its biggest
one-day percentage decline in years and heaviest trading day
since January 2009, after it forecast a drop of up to 12 percent
in earnings per share in fiscal 2017. The day's
decline erased more than $20 billion off the retailer's market
value, and the stock was among the biggest drag on both the Dow
and S&P 500.
Also weighing on retailers, data showed retail sales in the
United States barely rose in September.
Rival Target was down 3.5 percent at $76.20, and
Sears fell 3.0 percent to $24.41. The S&P 500 retail
index dropped 1.2 percent.
JPMorgan shares fell 2.5 percent to $59.99 after the
bank reported disappointing third-quarter results late on
Tuesday.
"In these next three weeks in the earnings season, we're
going to get some clear guidance not just on earnings for the
third quarter but guidance for the fourth quarter and for next
year. That's going to be crucial," said John Canally, investment
strategist and economist for LPL Financial in Boston.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 157.14 points,
or 0.92 percent, to 16,924.75, the S&P 500 lost 9.45
points, or 0.47 percent, to 1,994.24 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 13.76 points, or 0.29 percent, to 4,782.85.
Wells Fargo fell 0.7 percent to $51.50, while Bank
of America rose 0.8 percent to $15.64 also following
their results.
Among other big decliners, shares of Boeing dropped
4.3 percent to $134.22.
Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc rose 1.8 percent to
$48.59 after it said it will put the brakes on its expansion of
flight capacity in 2016, in a move to fill up more planes and
sell more seats at higher fares.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,809 to 1,241, for a 1.46-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,759 issues fell and 1,005 advanced for a 1.75-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 7 new 52-week highs and 5 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 21 new highs and 57 new lows.
(Editing by Leslie Adler and Meredith Mazzilli)